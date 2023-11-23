Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns, it’s time to release our Denver Broncos Week 12 predictions.

Winning streaks collide in a Denver Broncos Week 12 AFC showdown against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have taken three games in a row, including, crucially, two against AFC North opponents. The Broncos have won four straight, including the giant-slaying that was defeating the rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.

Earlier in the season, the Broncos could lose in multiple ways. Historic blowout, low-scoring affair, shootout with big point totals. Sean Payton's team was pulling them all off. But now, Denver has settled into a consistent gameplan, and as a result, has won four of four by scoring between 19 and 24 points in each. The consistency is paying dividends.

The Browns are embarking on their quest to qualify for the playoffs with their franchise quarterback watching from the sideline. And at just one win behind the Baltimore Ravens in one fewer game played, heck, the division is still in play. So far, so good after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center.

Can the Browns keep it up, or will the Broncos ride their magic formula to a fifth straight win? Only the Broncos Week 12 predictions can tell you, so read on to find out.

Sutton scores again

Courtland Sutton has been a touchdown magnet for the Broncos in 2023. He's got eight TD catches already, including one in each of his last five games.

The problem, of course, is that the Browns sport the defense allowing the fewest passing yards per game in the entire NFL. But less than two weeks ago, we watched the Ravens put up 31 points, including a 40-yard TD strike to Odell Beckham Jr.

Sutton clearly has the trust of Russell Wilson, and when the QB needs a target in the end zone, it's likely going to be Sutton. Have a little faith that he pulls down another one on Sunday.

Simmons secures a pick

Safety Justin Simmons had a rough start to the season. Really, the whole Broncos defense did, but Simmons also battled injuries and missed two games because of a groin/hip injury. He wasn't playing up to his usual standard, and the unit around him was struggling mightily.

But since Week 6, Simmons and Denver have fielded one of the NFL's best defenses. The star safety has three interceptions across that span, getting the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen once and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes twice.

Going up against a rookie in Thompson-Robinson, Simmons should be able to make a big play when his team needs and add another pick to his season total. In a game where the defense that plays best will probably decide things, Patyon will need Simmons to shine.

Browns win streak over, Broncos win streak continues

As discussed, these are two very good defenses. Cleveland's is probably better, but Denver's is riding an incredible hot streak.

In that case, who seems more likely to push his team forward when necessary, Thompson-Robinson for the Browns or Wilson for the Broncos?

Give us Wilson. Yes, he was dreadful in his first season at Mile High, but he's probably forgiven to anyone who has had to watch whatever Nathaniel Hackett is now doing with the Jets offense. Likewise, Wilson started slow in Year 2 with Payton calling the shots.

But he seems to be getting more comfortable as the season wears on. Wilson hasn't thrown an interception during the team's winning streak, and he has completed nearly 80% of his passes throwing the ball 64 times in the last two games.

If Wilson is indeed acclimating himself to Payton's offense after 11 weeks, we might even see glimpses of the old Wilson. If that happens, Denver can secure another win and maybe even start thinking playoffs.