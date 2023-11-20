Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen passes Patrick Mahomes for most combined passing and rushing touchdowns in a players first six seasons.

Following Sunday night's victory against the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen cemented his name into a new NFL record. Allen passed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the most combined passing and rushing touchdowns from a player in his first six seasons, per Dante Koplowitz-Fleming at NFL.com. He's now recorded a total of 205 and the record will keep counting on this year.

The Allen and Mahomes duel has been going on for years. Allen has a 2-1 record against the Chiefs in the regular season, but Mahomes carried the edge in the postseason with a 2-0 record against Allen. The Bills quarterback suffered a loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round in 2022 and the AFC Championship in 2021.

It's a great sign for Allen to be in the conversation with Mahomes and technically have a “rivalry,” but the records he breaks don't show the fact that Mahomes rarely saw the field in his rookie campaign. The Bills may have given the keys to Allen when he arrived in Buffalo, but Mahomes started his career as a backup.

Allen's had a tremendous career though, and it shouldn't be understated that he puts the Bills in a position to compete for a title year in and year out. That may not look like the case this season with Buffalo's 6-5 record, but Allen has the Bills rolling through with a blowout victory on primetime. He needs to continue to improve with the weapons around him, having incredible pass-catchers like Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid. Allen is extremely talented so during the course of the season he'll likely break another record or two, but the focus needs to lie on the postseason for the veteran quarterback.