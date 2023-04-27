The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night! Below we will continue our NFL draft odds series with a prediction and pick about who the Detroit Lions will select with picks six and 18.

The Lions have found themselves with two first round picks in the NFL draft. They have a fantastic chance to greatly improve their team Thursday night with their picks. They have multiple team needs and some of those were fixed in the offseason. However, there are only a few needs the draft can fix. The Lions had two picks in the NFL draft last year as well. With the second pick they took EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson. He made a massive impact for the Lions defense and helped them to a very respectable season. The Lions took Jameson Williams with the 12th pick. He missed a majority of the season and has now gotten into some trouble in the offseason.

Detroit has some high hopes for the 2023/2024 season, but they need to really think about these picks. Below we will list the odds and give our prediction about who the Lions might draft with their two first round picks.

2023 NFL Draft Odds – Who the Lions Will Take With Pick 6 & 18, Courtesy of FanDuel

Devon Witherspoon & Myles Murphy: +500

Devon Witherspoon & Calijah Kancey: +800

Devon Witherspoon & Quentin Johnson: +6000

Jalen Carter & Deonte Banks: +3100

Jalen Carter & Joey Porter Jr.: +3100

Jalen Carter & Michael Mayer: +4600

Christian Gonzales & Michael Mayer: +4400

Christian Gonzales & Bryan Breese: +7000

Potential Options for Lions to Draft with Pick 6

Devon Witherspoon: The Lions have a need for a cornerback. They traded away Jeff Okudah a few weeks ago leaving them with a need for a cornerback. This is where Witherspoon comes into play. In 2022, Witherspoon allowed just 22 receptions in 12 games and no touchdowns. He also had six interceptions. Witherspoon is capable of being a top corner and with a need at that position, he could definintely be the pick at six.

Jalen Carter: Carter was once projected to be the top pick in the draft. He ended up getting into some trouble and falling. He also might have some work ethic issues. Despite all that, the talent is there. He is the most powerful defensive lineman in this draft. He has the ability to really elevate any defense he is on. Detroit would be picking a defensive tackle who would made an immediate impact if they select Carter.

Christian Gonzales: Gonzales is the second best cornerback in this draft. Some may believe he is right up there with Witherspoon. Gonzales gave up three touchdowns in 2022, but had four interceptions. He has the size and speed to be a lockdown cornerback in the NFL. He is very versatile and can play any type of corner the team wants. If the Lions see something more in Gonzales, this would not be a bad pick.

Potential Options for Lions to Draft with Pick 18

Myles Murphy: Murphy had six sacks and seven quarterback hits in the 2022 season. He also had 21 quarterback hurries. Murphy puts a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks which can force a lot of mistakes. If the Lions want to really increase their defensive pressure, having Murphy and Hutchinson on the line is a great way to do that.

Quentin Johnson: Johnson is a wide receiver with some size. He jumped the third highest at the combine for any wide receiver. He will have the ability to go up and get the jump balls in the end zone or down the sidelines. With the Lions losing Williams for the first six games, they could go after a number one receiver in the draft. Johnson could be that guy. He had 17.8 yards per reception in 2022 and six touchdowns. He is going to be a great receiver in the NFL and the Lions would not be wrong to draft him at 18.

Deonte Banks: If the Lions do not select a cornerback with pick six, they will still have a need for one. Picking one at 18 would be the next best move. Banks allowed just 26 receptions on 60 targets in 2022. He had an interception, but did allow four touchdowns. He was the third fastest cornerback in the combine and fifth fastest overall. His speed and size make him a really intriguing pick. There are some things he can fix up, but every rookie has something they can get better at. If the Lions are still in need of a corner at 18, Banks could be their guy.

Final Lions Selection With Picks 6 & 18 Prediction and Pick

If Witherspoon is available at six, the Lions will take him. He has the ability to be a lockdown corner in the NFL and showcased it in his college career. With the Lions needing a cornerback, Witherspoon should be their pick at six. At 18, the Lions will need an offensive weapon. Williams is out for the first six games, and they can not afford to be average for those games. Johnson has the size and ability to be a good wide receiver in the NFL. If the Lions do go with Witherspoon at pick six, it would not be surprising to see them pick an offensive player at pick 18.

Final Lions Selection With Picks 6 & 18 Prediction and Pick: Devon Witherspoon & Quentin Johnson +6000