The Chicago Blackhawks are set to usher in a new era in 2023-24. Franchise icons Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are no longer with the team and don't figure to join the team ahead of the upcoming season. In turn, Chicago is welcoming generational talent Connor Bedard to the team.

Bedard officially went first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft back in late June. He entered the draft as the most hyped prospect since Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid in 2015. Bedard dominated the junior game and the expectations placed upon him are certainly high.

It's extremely likely that Connor Bedard makes the Blackhawks roster out on opening night. What about prospects below his standing, though? Which young hopefuls have something to fight for this fall? Let's take a look at three Chicago Blackhawks prospects fans should keep their eyes on ahead of training camp.

3) Alex Vlasic

Vlasic has actually received a bit of NHL game time in his career. The 22-year-old played 15 games in 2021-22 and six games this past season for the Blackhawks. However, he spent most of his season in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs.

In the AHL, Vlasic played a big role and turned in an overall strong performance. He spent a lot of time on Rockford's top power-play unit, as well. The 22-year-old impressed all around last season.

Heading into training camp, Vlasic has every opportunity to claim a roster spot. He has previous experience and NHL size, standing six-foot-six and nearly 200 pounds. An impressive performance in training camp would almost certainly land him an NHL job come opening night.

2) Kevin Korchinski

Korchinski went in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft through a pick acquired in last summer's Alex DeBrincat trade. The 19-year-old blueliner spent this past season with the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds. And he certainly showed why he went top 10 last summer.

Korchinski was a star for the Thunderbirds in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals and 73 points. In the WHL playoffs, he added three goals and 14 points in 19 games to lead Seattle to a WHL Championship. The former seventh-overall pick also played a big role in getting the team to the Memorial Cup Final.

Korchinski may very well have a roster spot waiting for him this fall. However, a good performance in camp would go a long way in showing that he is truly ready to take the step from junior hockey to the NHL.

1) Lukas Reichel

Reichel is another prospect who already has some NHL experience. He has played 34 games for the Blackhawks over the last two seasons. Like Vlasic, the 21-year-old Reichel spent most of last season in AHL Rockford.

Reichel played incredibly well for the IceHogs, as he did in 2021-22 as well. The 2020 first-round pick scored 20 goals and 51 points in 55 games in 2022-23. From the looks of it, the German forward is ready to play full-time in Chicago beginning this upcoming season.

The Blackhawks did bring in a few veteran options, however. Forwards Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and Corey Perry joined the team this summer. This limits the amount of roster space available to other players on the team.

Of course, Reichel still figures to make the NHL roster. If he can't beat out these players, then he just might not be ready for that next step. It's simply up to Reichel to come in and leave no doubt in anyone's minds that he deserves to skate with Chicago on opening night.