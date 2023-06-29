The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft is officially in the books! Wednesday night proved to be rather quiet despite a ton of trade speculation heading into the first round. In fact, we saw no trades in the first round. However, we did see a few interesting selections made during the draft itself.

As the dust settles in Nashville, let's take a look back on everything we just witnessed. Some teams stockpiled future stars while others made moves to make a march at the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season.

However, the main focus of the evening is the draft itself. And with the first round out of the way, how did each team do? Let's take a deep dive into the first round and hand out immediate grades for the 2023 NHL Draft.

1) Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats (WHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks confirmed the worst-kept secret in all of hockey. Bedard is a generational talent who will alter the trajectory of the Blackhawks for years to come. And he potentially lines up with former first-overall pick Taylor Hall, as well. Chicago made the obvious choice here.

GRADE: A+

2) Anaheim Ducks: Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (SHL)

The Ducks indeed go to the Swedish well at the NHL Draft. Carlsson is a dynamic player who brings legitimate top-line center potential to the Anaheim organization. Adam Fantilli was the choice in many NHL Mock Drafts, and time will tell if this was the right decision. For now, however, it's a great pick.

GRADE: A+

3) Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)

The Blue Jackets benefit massively from the Ducks taking Carlsson. The Michigan forward was widely considered the second-best player in this class. He plays a complete 200-foot game and has the potential to be a true franchise center in the NHL. Columbus certainly comes away as a winner early in the 2023 NHL Draft.

GRADE: A+

4) San Jose Sharks: Will Smith, C, USNTDP

The Sharks make it four straight centers taken with their selection of Will Smith. Smith starred for the US National Team Development Program and established himself as another elite talent in this class. San Jose could have gone a few different directions in the NHL Draft. They took the best player on the board here, however.

GRADE: A+

5) Montreal Canadiens: David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (NLA)

The Canadiens decide against Matvei Michkov or Ryan Leonard. Instead, they grab the best defenseman in this draft in David Reinbacher. While I believe Leonard may have been a better way to go, this is still an incredible pick. Reinbacher has star potential written all over him.

GRADE: A-

6) Arizona Coyotes: Dmitri Simashev, D, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

The first massive surprise of the NHL Draft, and to some extent, it makes sense. Arizona needs depth on their blueline, and Simashev is a fine defensive prospect. However, it feels like a bit of a reach, especially considering the names on the board. An interesting selection to say the least.

GRADE: B-

7) Philadelphia Flyers: Matvei Michkov, W, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Many around the league wondered where Matvei Michkov would end up in the 2023 NHL Draft. On a talent level, he is a legitimate rival to first-overall selection Connor Bedard, However, his contract situation with the KHL turned some teams away. Regardless of that, this is a home run pick for Daniel Briere.

GRADE: A+

8) Washington Capitals: Ryan Leonard, W, USNTDP

Ryan Leonard is an incredibly skillful player who is not afraid on the ice. There are some Tom Wilson vibes in his game, so the fit here makes a lot of sense. Leonard was the best player left on the board. There's no Matvei Michkov-Alex Ovechkin union, but this is an incredible pick regardless.

GRADE: A+

9) Detroit Red Wings: Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

The Red Wings could have gone with a defenseman here, however, this is an absolute home run. Danielson is one of my favorite players in this class. He is a reliable player in any situation and Detroit now has a rather impressive group of centers for the future. A great selection for Steve Yzerman.

GRADE: A+

10) St. Louis Blues: Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The St. Louis Blues needed depth at the center position. Thankfully for them, they didn't need to reach for one. Dvorsky was talked about as a fit for the Arizona Coyotes with the sixth selection. He falls into the lap of the Blues to round out the top 10, and it's a major get for St. Louis.

GRADE: A+

11) Vancouver Canucks: Tom Willander, D, Rogle BK (SHL)

The Canucks decide against American center Oliver Moore. Instead, they take the third defenseman off the board in Rogle BK star Tom Willander. He's a late riser in this draft, and some wonder what his ceiling truly is. However, the fit with the Canucks is great, and he immediately becomes their best prospect.

GRADE: A

12) Arizona Coyotes (via Senators): Daniil But, W, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

Daniil But is a very promising prospect, and it's easy to see why the Coyotes love him as a player. However, his inconsistencies on the ice make this selection just a little too high. Arizona took a swing on two Lokomotiv prospects, and it'll be interesting to see how these gambles pay off for them.

GRADE: B

13) Buffalo Sabres: Zach Benson, W, Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

The Sabres had their pick of the litter with the way the board fell here. And they hit an absolute home run with this selection. Benson is a top-10 talent in this draft on some prospect rankings. He's another one of those players who would've gone higher in any other year. And the Sabres continue stockpiling incredible young talent.

GRADE: A+

14) Pittsburgh Penguins: Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Yager is an interesting player, and this isn't necessarily a reach at this point in the NHL Draft. However, the Penguins could've used depth along the wings. While Yager could make the switch, there were natural wingers on the board with higher ceilings. The Penguins got a good player nonetheless.

GRADE: B

15) Nashville Predators: Matthew Wood, W, UConn (NCAA)

The Predators took to the podium in front of a loud building of Smashville fans. And they selected an interesting prospect with this pick. Wood is a highly gifted player, but some have concerns over his competitive level. If Nashville can bring out a competitive edge, there's a lot to like. Let's see how Barry Trotz approaches his development.

GRADE: B+

16) Calgary Flames: Samuel Honzek, W, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Honzek is a great offensive player and combines that well with his size. Some are split on his projection at the NHL level. However, the Slovakian product could carve out a top-six role in the right situation. He also could play center, too, giving the Flames options.

GRADE: A

17) Detroit Red Wings (via Canucks/Islanders): Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea (SHL)

The Red Wings do eventually come away with the right-shot defenseman they coveted. Many consider Sandin Pellikka the best blueliner in the 2023 NHL Draft. I'm not one of them, but Sandin Pellikka is still an incredible player with legitimate top-four potential.

GRADE: A

18) Winnipeg Jets: Colby Barlow, W, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Barlow is an incredible offensive player and a leader on the ice. He was captain of the Attack during his playing days. Some are split on his ceiling, but there is a lot to like here. Barlow could form a dynamic winger core with Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers.

GRADE: A

19) Chicago Blackhawks (via Lightning): Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP

Oliver Moore is one of the fastest skaters in this class. You can never have too many centers, and they hit a straight-up grand slam in taking another one. He uses his dynamic speed to create dangerous scoring chances for his team. And he is excellent in transition. The Blackhawks come away with two potential top-six centers for their future.

GRADE: A+

20) Seattle Kraken: Eduard Sale, W, Brno (Czech Extraliga)

There's a lot to like with Sale. He brings legitimate potential as a top-nine winger. However, some aren't sure about his projection at the NHL level. And the Czech prospect can lack a competitive edge at times. If Seattle can bring a competitive edge out of him, this is a great pick.

GRADE: B+

21) Minnesota Wild: Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (NCAA)

Stramel entered the 2023 NHL Draft season as a top 10 prospect to a lot of people. However, his stock has fallen after a bit of a rough season with the Badgers. There is a lot to like here, but there were other centers on the board with a higher ceiling. We'll see whether the Wild can bring out the potential people saw before this season.

GRADE: B-

22) Philadelphia Flyers (via Kings): Oliver Bonk, D, London Knights (OHL)

Bonk is the son of former NHL center Radek Bonk, so the game runs in his family. He's more of an offensive defenseman, but he does hold his own defensively. He could certainly become a true two-way defenseman in the NHL. The Flyers had an excellent first round.

GRADE: A

23) New York Rangers: Gabe Perreault, W, USNTDP

The Rangers had an incredible talent just fall in his lap. Perreault is one of the smartest players in this draft. There are some concerns over his skating, but the Boston College commit has a ton of potential. A big-time addition for the Rangers at the NHL Draft.

GRADE: A+

24) Nashville Predators (via Oilers): Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

Molendyk is one of the more mobile defensemen in this class. He doesn't quite have top-pair potential, but there is certainly a future for him on the second pairing in the NHL. Barry Trotz wanted his scouts to take swings at the 2023 NHL Draft, and they've done just that on Wednesday.

GRADE: B+

25) St. Louis Blues (via Maple Leafs): Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda (SHL)

Stenberg had an interesting draft projection. Many believed he could go a bit higher than this, while some thought he'd be out of the first round entirely. He is a versatile goal scorer who plays a two-way game. Stenberg could move to the wing, but he is a solid player wherever he lines up.

GRADE: B+

26) San Jose Sharks (via Devils): Quentin Musty, W, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

Some believed there was a chance for Musty to go within the top 15. He falls to the Sharks here who have no issues taking him. Musty played incredibly well after a coaching change this season. There could be top-six potential here, but he could also thrive in a middle-six role.

GRADE: A-

27) Colorado Avalanche: Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

The Avalanche have made the first of their two picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. Ritchie is a solid center prospect that also could have gone higher. I believe he has a higher ceiling than Stramel, who went to the Wild earlier. Colorado does well to add to their center depth here.

GRADE: A-

28) Toronto Maple Leafs (via Capitals/Bruins): Easton Cowan, W, London Knights (OHL)

The Maple Leafs begin the Brad Treliving era by going off the board. Cowan had a strong second half of the season for the London Knights in the OHL. That evidently rose his stock. However, there were players with a higher ceiling on the board here. It's an interesting move by Treliving to begin his Toronto tenure.

GRADE: C+

29) St. Louis Blues (via Stars/Rangers): Theo Lindstein, D, Brynas (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Lindstein is another player that had a split draft projection. The Blues took a high-end forward with their first selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. Here, they add a solid blueliner who won't score many points. Lindstein is defense-first, and he's pretty good at it. He has a future as a second-pairing defenseman in the NHL.

GRADE: B+

30) Carolina Hurricanes: Bradly Nadeau, W, Penticton Vees (BCHL)

Nadeau is one of my favorite players in this class. He is an incredibly dynamic offensive player. His shot is already NHL caliber. The issue is that he is mostly offense and a little defense. If Carolina can improve his defensive game, this is a grand slam.

GRADE: A+

31) Colorado Avalanche (via Canadiens/Panthers): Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Avangard Omsk (KHL)

Gulyayev has a lot of Adam Fox in his game. If he turns into half the player Fox is, the Avalanche will be beyond scary in the future. He certainly could have gone higher than this. Colorado lands an impressive prospect.

GRADE: A+

32) Vegas Golden Knights: David Edstrom, C, Frolunda (SHL)

The Golden Knights closed out a quiet night by adding to their center depth. Edstrom was in the conversation about potentially going top 15. He is a solid two-way player who is an incredible passer. He also possesses a promising shot. The Golden Knights can take their time bringing Edstrom along.

GRADE: A-