Patrick Roy is a hot candidate among NHL circles when it comes to head coaching opportunities around the league. And his latest feat certainly makes his candidacy harder to ignore.

Roy and the Quebec Remparts have won the Memorial Cup, the top prize in Canadian junior hockey. Quebec defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 to lift the Cup for the first time since 2006.

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect James Malatesta emerged as a star in this tournament, scoring five goals in four games. He was awarded for his efforts as he earned MVP honors for the Memorial Cup tournament.

Speculation around a return to the NHL for Roy predates this latest victory. The Blue Jackets had their eye on the former Colorado Avalanche star at one point. However, current reports indicate the team is set to hire Mike Babcock.

One team rumored to have Roy on their radar is the New York Rangers. Roy’s former Avalanche teammate, Chris Drury, is currently the general manager of the Rangers. Roy and Drury won the Stanley Cup together in 2001. Perhaps Drury calls his former teammate now that Quebec’s season is over.

The Ottawa Senators are going through their sale process, and still have a head coach in DJ Smith. However, one interested buyer is interested in bringing in Patrick Roy if they win the bidding, according to NHL insider Darren Dreger.

It’s also hard to ignore the opening with the Calgary Flames. Roy has not been officially connected to that opening. Things could change on that front, though, as new general manager Craig Conroy examines his options.

Roy is now a two-time Memorial Cup champion with the Remparts. He also led Quebec to their first QMJHL Championship since 1976 back in late May.