For the third straight season, the New Orleans Saints missed the playoffs. So they shook things up in hopes things will be better in 2024. Now they have to find a way to put 53 solid pieces together for the roster, and part of that comes with cutting players who don't fit the plan. Three candidates made the unwanted shortlist ahead of training camp.

When the dust settles on Aug. 27, running back Jamaal Williams, tackle Landon Young, and tight end Dallin Holker might need to leave Louisiana to continue their NFL careers.

Williams is 29 years old, a bad age even for superstar running backs — a group that excludes him from membership. Young hasn't found a playing-time groove since being drafted in 2021. And Holker is an undrafted free agent, which automatically puts him on the edge of the roster cliff, especially if he doesn't shine like a nova in training camp.

Why would Saints turn their backs on RB Jamaal Williams?

A solid performer with both Green Bay and Detroit over a six-year span, Williams landed a free-agent contract with the Saints before the 2023 season. And the numbers rang in at $12 million with over $8 million guaranteed.

But Williams struggled in his first year in New Orleans. Most notably, his 2.9 yards per carry hinted his better days only showed at the theater with second- and third-run movies. He rushed for over 50 yards in a game one time.

And that brings us to the edge of the cut cliff for 2024. There’s little doubt Williams can get tough yards in the guard box, but making big plays in a scheme not specifically suited for his best skills seems to be wishful thinking.

Second-year man Kendre Miller could easily push Williams out of the backup role behind Alvin Kamara. James Robinson and Jordan Mims are also hanging around, hoping to earn a coveted roster spot.

Yes, Williams is only a cut candidate at this point. He could make the roster, but it won’t be shocking if he’s cut.

Lineman Landon Young trending wrong way

When evaluating NFL players along the line of scrimmage, getting on the field means more than statistics at other positions. Sure, linemen get grades, but there’s subjectivity. So Landon Young appearing in 39 of his team’s 51 games in three seasons can’t be brushed aside.

And his good size (6-foot-7, 321 pounds) is another part of the package that gives him a decent chance to make the roster in 2024. On the unfortunate side of things, that size meets the requirement for the tackle position. Young has not exceled there in agility or technique. Also, the attempt to play him at a guard position didn’t bring the desired results.

New Orleans made several moves to shore up its line for this season. The biggest was the first-round selection of Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. The Saints also grabbed Josiah Ezirim in the seventh round. They also signed four free agents, including Olisaemeka Udoh and Justin Herron in free agency.

But here’s the biggest kicker. The Saints have one of the worst offensive lines in football. And if Young can’t find a spot in that group, a cut conversation seems looming for his future.

Saints fans may be rooting for Holker, but …

It's exciting when an undrafted free agent seems to have a chance to make an NFL roster. And according to saintswire.com, Holker is considered one of the best bets to get there. But he's still a longshot, given a 23.7% chance to claim one of the 53 spots.

Certainly the Saints think he has a chance. They guaranteed $235,000 of his contract, more than any other undrafted player they signed in 2024.

But the tight-end room is more complicated in New Orleans than other teams. Juwan Johnson is the presumed starter and Foster Moreau is the backup. Or is Taysom Hill the backup. Is Taysom Hill a tight end?

At the end of the day, Holker will have to prove he's worth the spot.