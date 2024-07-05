Billy is an A-Rank Physical Attack character available to all Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) players. This guide will teach you the best build for Billy in ZZZ, from his Disk Drives to his W-Engines, and more.

Players get a copy of Billy at the start of ZZZ. More copies of him are available as part of the Standard and Rate-up banner. We also have a guide on Billy’s kit if you want to learn more about what he does.

Best Billy W-Engine

Here are the best W-Engines that players can equip on Billy:

1. Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank)

This is perhaps the best W-Engine for Billy as it gives him a huge amount of Physical DMG bonus as long as he attacks enemies from afar. It also gives him ATK%, further increasing his damage.

2. The Brimstone (S-Rank)

This is a good S-Rank alternative, as it gives a stacking ATK% buff whenever Billy attacks. It also has a high ATK% substat, giving Billy even more ATK%/

3. Steel Cushion (S-Rank)

This gives Billy a Physical DMG bonus, as well as a DMB buff. However, the DMG buff is conditional, requiring Billy to be behind the enemy when attacking. This means the player has to be mindful of their positioning when using this W-Engine.

4. Starlight Engine (A-Rank)

This provides an ATK% buff to Billy whenever he does a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist. If the player has a hard time dodging enemy attacks, this may not be the best W-Engine to use.

5. [Lunar] Pleniluna (B-Rank)

This gives a flat DMG increase to Basic and Dash Attacks, as well as the Dodge Counter. Outside of that, however, it doesn’t give much to Billy, and he will suffer in terms of stats as this is only a B-Rank W-Engine.

Best Billy Disk Drive

Here are the best Disk Drives for Billy

1. 4-piece Puffer Electro, 2-piece Woodpecker Electro

Puffer Electro strengthens Billy by giving him PEN ratio and an Ultimate DMG increase. He will also get an ATK% buff when he uses his Ultimate. This does mean, however, that to maximize the ATK buff, Billy has to always be the one to use an Ultimate.

The Woodpecker Electro helps provide additional damage by increasing his CRIT Rate.

2. 4-piece Woodpecker Electro, 2-piece Puffer Electro

Woodpecker Electro is a good alternative Disk Drive as long as the player can consistently deal CRIT attacks with Billy. This is because of the ATK% increase whenever he lands a CRIT attack. If he does not have a high enough CRIT Rate, this Disk Drive will become useless.

Puffer Electro helps provide additional DMG thanks to the added PEN ratio.

3. 4-piece Fanged Metal, 2-piece Puffer Electro

Fanged Metal is the Physical DMG Disk Drive Set, something that Billy can utilize. However, it requires that Billy or someone else in the team inflict Assault on an enemy. That way, Billy will be able to enjoy the added 35% bonus DMG.

For the Disk Drives, try to get CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG on Disk 4, Physical DMG% or PEN Ratio on Disk 5, and ATK% on Disk 6. For Substats, try to get either CRIT Rate or DMG, then ATK%, then PEN.

Best Billy Builds

Premium Build

W-Engine – The Brimstone

Disk Drive – 4-piece Puffer Electro, 2-piece Woodpecker Electro

Team – Billy, Piper, Nekomata

This is a pure damage team, with some support from Piper to deal even more damage. Piper will provide team with 18% additional damage, while Billy uses his fast attacks to quickly Assault and Armor Break enemies. He can then use his Ultimate to deal a burst of damage, before swapping to Nekomata.

Nekomata will then deal more DMG with her EX Special Attack thanks to the effect of her Additional Ability. Repeat this until the enemy is dead.

F2P Build

W-Engine – [Lunar] Pleniluna

Disk Drive – 4-piece Fanged Metal, 2-piece Puffer Electro

Team – Billy, Nicole, Anby

This is the F2P team for Billy as the Cunning Hares members all naturally synergize with each other. Nicole will apply debuffs on enemy units, and Anby will proceed to Stun and Daze them. This will likely trigger a Chain Attack, which will empower Billy’s attacks.

The player can then swap over to Billy to deal large damage with his Ultimate. If the player has Starlight Engine Replica, use that instead of [Lunar] Pleninula to further empower Billy.

That’s all for our guide on the best W-Engine, Disk Drive, and team build for Billy in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC via the Epic Games Store and the official client.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news, releases, and guides.