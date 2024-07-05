If a small-market franchise is stuck in a state of limbo, then it is almost guaranteed to play things safe at the MLB trade deadline. In a crowded National League, the 41-45 Pittsburgh Pirates face this exact dilemma. Despite being only four games short of a Wild Card position, the Buccos are unlikely to be buyers.

If they go on a big winning streak ahead of July 30, ownership will probably be further incentivized to tighten its purse strings and trust the current group of guys to get the job done on the field. And a tumble further down the NL standings could actually turn the Pirates into sellers.

They are truly in a tricky spot, one that requires a tremendous amount of good fortune and unforeseen front-office bravado to make this a deadline worth remembering for fans. Expectations should therefore be set accordingly. But inactivity should not be accepted.

Assuming Pittsburgh stays in the mix for a postseason slot, general manager Ben Cherington should be given the green light to upgrade this roster. The team has a deep enough starting pitching rotation (once Jared Jones returns from the injured list, that is) to be a potential nuisance in October. The hard part is obviously getting there, which cannot be done until the Pirates finally clear .500.

A couple of additions can help them stay out of the red, however. One does not usually acquire assets until they have at least crossed over into the land of mediocrity, but with a talented trio of right-handers in Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and Jones leading the way, the organization can afford to take an unconventional approach.

While it is a waste of good daydreaming time for fans to fantasize about blockbuster deals, they should still trust management to do something meaningful.

Pirates' optimal trade deadline starts with landing Rockies' Elias Diaz

Manager Derek Shelton, who is in his fifth and possibly final year at the helm in Pittsburgh, desperately needs some productive bats in his lineup. The ballclub ranks 24th in the MLB with a .228 batting average, is 25th in home runs and sits in 28th for both slugging percentage and OPS, per ESPN. Even with their feeble offense, the Pirates are somehow afloat.

Cherington should interpret such circumstances as a sign that more reinforcements could possibly nudge the Buccos closer into the playoff picture. Once the World Series-winning executive has this epiphany, if he has not already, his next step must be to give Colorado Rockies GM Bill Schmidt a call.

Catcher Elias Diaz gained some traction as a trade deadline candidate in 2023 before ultimately staying put in the Mile-High City. He is posting impressive first-half numbers once again, though, increasing the chances of him being sent elsewhere in the coming weeks. Diaz is batting .305 with five home runs and 28 RBIs while slugging .436 in 60 games this season.

The 2023 All-Star Game MVP is a definite upgrade to Yasmani Grandal right now and could be a worthwhile stopgap while former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis finds his footing in The Show. Diaz has cut down his strikeout rate rather significantly (22.4 percent to 17.5 percent) and can provide a welcome change of pace to the batting order. But best of all, he should be an inexpensive acquisition.

Since Diaz is 33 years old and in the final year of his contract, trading for him ought to be a manageable task for the Pirates. This hypothetical maneuver has the power to make the lineup a bit more respectable. And that might actually be enough to get by in 2024.

Add White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham

Similar to the Rockies, the Chicago White Sox figure to be open for business going into the MLB trade deadline. They are trapped in the cellar with no feasible exit plan in sight. Hence, a veteran outfielder does them no good at this time.

Tommy Pham is the type of player who should draw more interest than his barely above-average 105 OPS+ suggests. When a club is fighting for its life, it can benefit immensely by having a clutch performer like the 36-year-old in the batter's box. Aside from the positive impact Pham can have on the Pirates' postseason push, he instantly becomes one of their most effective contributors.

The short-term and long-term upside that comes with the playoff standout (batting .313 in 31 games) is too high for Ben Cherington and company to overlook. He is another affordable trade piece that knows how to quickly assimilate to a new baseball environment.

Pittsburgh's 2024 prospects presently appear unfavorable, so there might not be a better fit for this squad than the man who helped the Arizona Diamondbacks stun the rest of the NL in 2023.

Pirates can make key improvements without going all out

Alright, I will admit it. This is far from a perfect trade deadline scenario for the Pirates. However, it is probably the best one this fan base can possibly get. Gambling on Luis Robert Jr. is simply not a scenario I can envision. Owner Bob Nutting is not going to make any long-term commitments for a team that is yet to truly break out.

There is no reason why impactful moves cannot be made, though. Bringing in Elias Diaz to split catching duties with Henry Davis adds offensive consistency to the squad. Procuring Tommy Pham to play right field injects energy and intensity to the clubhouse. Mix those ingredients together with pitching phenom Paul Skenes, the dependable Bryan Reynolds, a formidable rotation and superb athlete Oneil Cruz, and you might just have an exhilarating run into the postseason.

By being both practical and proactive, the Pirates save top prospects like Bubba Chandler and Anthony Solometo while also giving their loyal followers something to be emotionally invested in during the final couple months of the season. The front office is not going to complete a significant move until this team leaves it with absolutely no other choice.

Trading for Diaz and Pham can be the first step towards cultivating the more aggressive organizational philosophy that fans are craving. A refusal to invest in the product threatens to dampen the excitement that is starting to brew in PNC Park.