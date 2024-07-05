Jannik Sinner takes on Miomir Kecmanovic at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Sinner Kecmanovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Sinner Kecmanovic.

Jannik Sinner handled a very challenging part of his draw at Wimbledon in 2024 on Wednesday. He took a lot of punches from fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini, the former Wimbledon finalist who had reached the fourth round in 10 of his last 14 major tournament appearances. Yet, Sinner had an answer each time Berrettini came at him. Sinner won three pressure-packed tiebreakers to beat Berrettini in four sets. The 3-hour, 43-minute match felt like a major semifinal, but it was just a second-round match. Again, this was a nasty part of Sinner's Wimbledon draw, but he overcame this hurdle. It was a very impressive display of big-moment composure from the top seed, who continues to look and act like a top player. Sinner kept his cool against a quality opponent with veteran experience and toughness. He rose higher when the pressure increased. Sinner and his team of coaches have to feel very confident as they move into the third round. If Sinner could handle Berrettini on grass, he should be able to take care of his next few opponents and play deep into the second week, where a possible semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz looms as a distinct possibility, and something most tennis fans would really love to see before this English fortnight is over.

Here are the Jannik Sinner-Miomir Kecmanovic Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Jannik Sinner-Miomir Kecmanovic Odds

Game spread:

Sinner -7.5: +120

Kecmanovic: +7.5: -110

Money line

Sinner: -3500

Kecmanovic: +1280

To win first set

Sinner: -550

Kecmanovic: +390

Total Games In Match

Over 31.5: -118

Under 31.5: -112

Sinner over 19.5 games: +108

Sinner under 19.5 games: -142

Kecmanovic over 12.5 games: -110

Kecmanovic under 12.5 games: -120

How To Watch Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT — matches could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches on court

Why Jannik Sinner Could Cover The Spread

The quality of Jannik Sinner was on display against Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday. Sinner did not cover the spread, but that was mostly because Berrettini is a really good player, especially on grass. Berrettini would have given a lot of other top players a tough battle, and he probably would have pushed other players into a fifth set at the very least. He might even have beaten some other top-10 players. Sinner, though, held his ground. He had to win all three tiebreakers he played to avoid a fifth set. He had to win at least two tiebreakers to even put himself in a good position heading into the fourth set. A lot of other players would have lost to Berrettini. Sinner won, and he won without even needing a fifth set. We need to appreciate how good Sinner is. Against Miomir Kecmanovic, who is far less formidable and threatening than Berrettini, Sinner should be able to deliver a decisive win.

Why Miomir Kecmanovic Could Cover The Spread

The spread for this match is not small. At 7.5 games, Kecmanovic will cover if he loses by a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 scoreline. That's not a blowout, but it is a comfortable win. Kecmanovic will probably cover the spread if he can play two sets within two games (6-4 or 7-5). That's not unrealistic.

Final Jannik Sinner-Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction & Pick

Sinner probably won't need seven games to win any set. He can get in under the 18.5 number of total games won. Go there.

Final Jannik Sinner-Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction & Pick: Sinner under 18.5 games