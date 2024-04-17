With the spring transfer portal now open, college football is about to get chaotic all over again, with team rosters undergoing massive restructuring in a matter of just two weeks. One team that is likely to be among the most active during this window is the Miami Hurricanes football team.
Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has been extremely active in the transfer portal since returning to his alma mater, even more so than he was at Oregon. This is likely because, after Cristobal arrived back in Coral Gables, he saw how extensive an overhaul the Miami (FL) football program needed. Entering Year 3, Cristobal and the Hurricanes are positioned to have their best season yet, looking to improve upon their 7-5 2023 campaign. To do that, though, Cristobal and Miami will likely need to once again be active in the spring edition of the transfer portal, making some needed additions to not only improve the team but also make up for departures via the same portal.
Here are the players that Miami football must target in the college transfer portal.
Damien Martinez, Running Back, Oregon State
As soon as Damien Martinez's name was mentioned to hit the transfer portal, one of the teams that most came to mind was Miami. Why? Well, one reason is Cristobal's recruiting prowess, and two, the Hurricanes have a significant need at the position coming into the 2024 season.
Henry Parrish Jr., who first joined Cristobal out of the portal from Ole Miss, is re-entering the portal, along with TreVonte' Citizen. Also, last year's leading rusher, Mark Fletcher, is still dealing with a foot injury he suffered in the bowl game, leaving the Hurricanes running back room fairly depleted.
Martinez was the leading rusher in the Pac-12 last season with 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns. This would be a huge acquisition for the Hurricanes.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Wide Receiver, Penn State
The wide receiver room has not been strong for Miami football in recent years. The Hurricanes have had plenty of receivers come through the program who just never panned out. Drops and inconsistencies have plagued this team, even under Cristobal so far. Outside of the sure-handed Xavier Restrepo, there's a lot of uncertainty. With Cam Ward as the starting quarterback, giving him another weapon on the perimeter could put this team over the top in the ACC.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith was the Nittany Lions' leader in receptions and receiving yards last season. He recorded 53 receptions for 673 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. He's the highest-ranked wide receiver to have entered the portal thus far, per On3.
Jason Zandamela, Interior Offensive Lineman, USC
One area that Cristobal has put major emphasis on since joining Miami is rebuilding the offensive line, which has now become one of the team's strengths. Still, figuring out the starting five will be up in the air.
The Hurricanes do boast tackle Francis Mauigoa and guards Samson Okunlola and Anex Cooper. But as a former offensive lineman, Cristobal knows the value of having quality depth and talent on the line, so adding someone like USC's Jason Zandamela would be a nice addition for Miami football.
Romello Height, Edge, USC
With Nyjalik Kelly surprising Hurricanes fans by putting his name in the transfer portal, the Hurricanes need some help on the edge. One guy that Miami has reportedly already had contact with, visiting their campus, is USC's Romello Height, per The Athletic.
Height is a three-star transfer with 17 games worth of experience combined from Auburn and USC. He has a career 38 total tackles, nine for a loss, and four sacks, with one fumble recovery.