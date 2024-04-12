College football transfer portal news in early April doesn't happen very often. But there is now an exception. While most programs are getting ready for their spring scrimmages, Oregon State football and Damien Martinez are embarking on a divorce.
After a messy NIL situation that may have factored into his decision, Martinez tweeted that he was entering the portal.
— damien martinez🔸 (@damienfor6) April 10, 2024
Martinez should have a long line of suitors, even this late in the offseason. He ran for 1,194 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 despite splitting time with Deshaun Fenwick in Oregon State's backfield. Martinez has averaged 6.1 yards per carry in each of his two collegiate seasons and should keep that efficiency in his new digs.
As he prepares to leave the Beavers, three destinations stand out as potential Martinez landing spots.
Michigan State Spartans
If there was a betting favorite for who is going to land Martinez, the Michigan State Spartans would probably be the program at the top of the line. The fit is obvious.
Martinez's former head coach with Oregon State football, Jonathan Smith, is now the man in charge at East Lansing. Smith has already imported a few former Beavers to the Spartans. Quarterback Aidan Chiles, tight end Jack Velling, and offensive lineman Tanner Miller have already made the switch. What's one more and Damien Martinez?
Even before Smith became the head coach at East Lansing, that program has had success with the portal. Specifically at the running back position, Kenneth Walker III was not on many draft radars while he was at Wake Forest. But, he transferred to Michigan State and balled out.
He rattled off 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground on 263 carries. His play there helped elevate him to become a second-round pick and a successful career so far with the Seattle Seahawks.
Martinez can follow Walker's footsteps as a transfer running back in green and white. Nathan Carter was Michigan State's lead back last season, but he ran for just 798 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Martinez can step in the building and be a workhorse. The fit and need is there in spades.
Tennessee Volunteers
If Martinez doesn't follow his former head coach to the Big Ten, maybe he can continue to rock orange in the SEC. Tennessee is a team to watch heading into the 2024 season. Nico Iamaleava looked like a star in his lone start last season in the Vols' bowl game. He could lead them to a very strong and successful season.
But, he is going to need a running mate. Tennessee's leading rusher from last season, Jaylen Wright, is about to get drafted into the NFL in two weeks. The Vols are going to need to find someone to replace the 1,013 yards on robust 7.3 yards per carry Wright provided them with a year ago. Backup Dylan Sampson has averaged 6.1 yards per carry in his two seasons there, but is a little light at 5-foot-11 190-pounds to be a workhorse.
Damien Martinez and Sampson could form a dynamic one-two punch in Tennessee's backfield. The Vols appear to have a very dynamic offense on paper yet again in 2024. It could get all the more potent if they can lure Martinez to Knoxville.
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss had a star running back in their backfield last season, but he is there no more. Quinshon Judkins was utterly fantastic during his two seasons at Oxford where he scampered for 2,725 yards in the span. However, he is off to Columbus and will be a Buckeye next to another great running back in TreVeyon Henderson.
The Rebels did bring in former LSU running back Logan Diggs to help replace Judkins, but he hasn't been nearly as productive as Martinez has been over their careers. Martinez should step in and be the number one in that backfield right away. Ole Miss should be trying to bring him in.