The Phillies make the trip to Los Angeles to face the Angels. These two teams have been inconsistent this season with the Twins and Angels having very similar seasons up to this point in the year. Our MLB odds series has our Phillies-Angels prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.
The Phillies have been playing great this season with a 19-10 record and winning four straight games. The bats have started to gain momentum and they have jumped to the top half of the MLB as a top-10 unit. Their pitching for the Phillies has been great too as a top-10 unit so far this season. On offense, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, Bryce Harper, and Brandon Marsh, and Alec Bohm have been the standouts. The pitching trio of Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and Ranger Suarez have been solid on the mound and their start has been huge with their bats being slower to warm up this season. The Phillies have the talent to be a force this season and they are showcasing that with how they have been playing recently.
The Angels are struggling this season with a 10-18 record and they enter this game on a four-game losing streak. Losing Shohei Ohtani has really hurt their offense. They are ranked near the middle of the pack with their offense, but their pitching has really struggled. Taylor Ward, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon have tried to lead a middling offense. On the mound, Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers have played well for a unit that has been bad to start the year. The Angels have a tough game against the Phillies.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Phillies-Angels Odds
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline: -130
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline: +110
Over: 9 (-105)
Under: 9 (115)
How to Watch Phillies vs. Angels
Time: 9:38 pm ET
TV: FOX Sports West
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Phillies are putting Spencer Turnbull on the mound where he has a 2-0 record, a 1.33 ERA, and a 0.85 WHIP. Through 27 innings, Turnbull has allowed five runs on 13 hits with 10 walks and 30 strikeouts. The Phillies are 4-1 in the five games that he's appeared in this season. In his last start, he threw five innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in a loss. Turnbull is going to get a great matchup against an offense that has struggled as much as the Angels behind the plate.
The offense for the Phillies has been great so far after starting a little slow. The Phillies are sixth in the MLB in team batting average at .256 after finishing with the same last season where they finished ninth. Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, and Kyle Schwarber lead the way for the Phillies behind the plate. Bohm leads in batting average at .365, in RBI at 26, and in OBP at .441. Kyle Schwarber is the leader in home runs for now at six, while Trea Turner leads the team in total hits at 41 up to this point. This is going to be a good matchup with how good Anderson has been for the Angels.
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Angels are putting Tyler Anderson on the mound where he has a 2-3 record, a 1.78 ERA, and a 1.05 WHIP up to this point in the season. Through 30.1 innings, he has allowed seven runs on 19 hits with 13 walks and a total of 21 strikeouts. In his five appearances this season, the Angels have gone 2-3. In his last start, Anderson pitched five innings where he allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in a loss. Last season, Sandoval was not much better and struggled with a 7-13 record, a 4.11 ERA, and a 1.51 WHIP. Sandoval has struggled this season, but the matchup against the Twins is favorable to him.
The Angels' offense has been inconsistent this season. They are 20th in team batting average at .237 after finishing last season with a .254 batting average. The offense is led by Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, and Taylor Ward in most of the batting stats. O'Hoppe leads in batting average at .293 and in OBP at .348. Taylor Ward leads in RBI at 23 and in total hits at 30, while Mike Trout leads with 10 home runs up to this point in the season. This is a tough matchup for the Angels' bats because Spencer Turnbull has been very good on the pitching staff in Philadelphia.
Final Phillies-Angels Prediction & Pick
The Angels are going to keep this close strictly because of who they are putting on the mound, in Tyler Anderson. He has been very good so far this year and is capable of at least slowing down a red-hot Phillies offense. The Phillies have a solid pitcher too with Spencer Turnbull and he is the reason why they should ultimately win this game, even on the road, but the Angels should keep this close and cover.
Final Phillies-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-152)