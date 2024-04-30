The Jacksonville Jaguars are cleaning a little house as they make a long-term commitment to their quarterback. The team is releasing wide receiver Zay Jones and kicker Joey Slye, per the team's social media. The Jags are also picking up the fifth-year option of their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
Jaguars' cuts
Jones and Slye both had prominent roles in the NFL during the 2023 season. Jones was used frequently in the Jaguars' pass offense. He finished the 2023 campaign with 82 receptions and 823 receiving yards. He had career-high seasons in both receptions and receiving yards, respectively.
Jones got into legal trouble recently after being arrested in 2023. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, following an argument with his mother's child. The case was dropped by the Florida Attorney General's office, per ESPN. He also played for the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders before joining the north Florida franchise.
Slye had a busy season kicking for the Washington Commanders in 2023. He was 19-for-24 on field goal attempts for the team, with a 61-yarder. He also went 32-for-35 on extra point attempts on the season. Slye was barely a member of the Jaguars, as he recently signed a one-year deal with the team in March. Slye has played a lengthy career in the NFL with the Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. The Jaguars took a kicker in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft, which may have contributed to the decision.
Jaguars other recent moves
The cuts were made by the team, as the franchise also reaffirmed its commitment to quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars are exercising their fifth-year option with the gunslinger. Lawrence has started 50 games in the last three seasons for Jacksonville, and led the team to a playoff appearance in 2022. He also appeared in the Pro Bowl that season. In his impactful but short career, Lawrence has thrown for 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He has had two 4,000 yard passing seasons.
Lawrence isn't the only player getting that kind of love from his team. The franchise also picked up the fifth-year option for running back Travis Etienne Jr. The rusher had a fantastic season in 2023, finishing the year with 1,008 rushing yards. He had 11 touchdowns on 267 carries. In his career, Etienne has rushed for more than 2,000 yards, along with 16 touchdowns. Etienne and Lawrence were both selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Jacksonville is trying to get back to the playoffs after a disappointing end to the 2023 season, which saw the team miss out on the AFC playoffs. The team finished 9-8, and Lawrence battled a shoulder injury that slowed him down in the final few weeks. Jaguars fans are thirsting for a championship, as the franchise has yet to win a Super Bowl.
The Jaguars also recently signed 13 un drafted free agents, per ESPN.