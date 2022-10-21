49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade

The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, sources tell ESPN. McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, where he attended Stanford.”

The full details of the Christian McCaffrey trade have also been followed up by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Panthers are getting a pick in the second round, a third-rounder, and a fourth-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition to that, they are also receiving a 2024 fourth-rounder. But the most important thing to know here is that the 49ers went all in and added an explosive weapon in their backfield in the process.

Now, on to the reactions on Twitter.

Jimmy G seeing Christian McCaffrey with open space pic.twitter.com/UW5qBwEhhY — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 21, 2022

Kyle Shanahan thinking about everything he can do with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel pic.twitter.com/nBeIRtxByX — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 21, 2022

DJ Moore watching Christian McCaffrey & Robbie Anderson get traded pic.twitter.com/SeCqBYrnpb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2022

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY IS BACK IN THE BAY AREA AND SO IS THIS MEME pic.twitter.com/Y4wcNVcs2O — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 21, 2022

Christian McCaffrey on the #49ers is going to be FUN. They need to get healthy and stay healthy though. So many talented players on that roster that unfortunately have durability concerns. — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) October 21, 2022

Christian McCaffrey should be a perfect fit for the 49ers, who, while also having problems on offense, provide a much healthier environment for him than what he had to deal with in Carolina.

The 49ers are 19th in the NFL in scoring offense at the moment with 20.3 points per game and 18th with 340.2 total yards per outing but expect those numbers to improve dramatically once Christian McCaffrey gets familiar with San Francisco’s playbook.

The 49ers saw their original RB1 for this season in Elijah Mitchell go down with an injury in Week 1, but backfield depth is no longer a problem for them now, with Christian McCaffrey in town.

On the season, McCaffrey has 393 rushing yards and three rushing scores plus 277 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.