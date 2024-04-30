Chris Hemsworth is not too happy about some genetic testing results reactions he's received.
A couple of years ago, the actor partook in genetic testing for the docuseries Limitless for National Geographic. The results came back that he carried two copies of the APOE4 gene, which can lead to dementia.
This surprising news came at the same time that he took a break from work, so the media had a field day of speculation.
In a recent Vanity Fair interview, the Thor star said, “It really kind of pissed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this.”
He added, “No matter how much I said, ‘This is not a death sentence,' the story became that I have dementia, and I'm reconsidering life and retiring and so on.”
At one point, an article mentioned how they hope he returns to acting regarding the circumstances.
“I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: ‘I hope Chris forgets he's retiring and comes back.'”
About the APOE4 gene that Chris Hemsworth has
According to the National Institutes of Health, studies, “Certain genes can increase the risk of developing dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. One of the most significant genetic risk factors is a form of the apolipoprotein E gene called APOE4. About 25% of people carry one copy of APOe4, and 2 to 3% carry two copies. APOE4 is the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer's disease, although inheriting APOE4 does not mean a person will definitely develop the disease.”
Though the actor took some time off, he's ready to work on new projects and has some things in the pipeline. Plus, his new Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is hitting theaters on May 24.
The prequel comes after the success of 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. In 2022, Hemsworth posted a photo of him and announced filming was on the way. “A new journey in the Mad Max saga beings $FURIOSA” he wrote on X.
A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins #FURIOSA pic.twitter.com/nhxqRXB73z
— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 1, 2022
One notable absence from the new movie is Charlize Teron, who played Imperator Furiosa in Fury Road. In an interview with THR, she expressed her disappointment with not being in the newest film.
“Yeah, it's a little heartbreaking for sure,” she said. “I really love that character, and I'm so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.”
Anya Taylor-Joy will play the role this time around.
An official synopsis for the new Mad Max reads: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furioso must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”
So, check out Chris Hemsworth in the new film. He's had some much needed time off, and now that he's talking about it, it's hopefully clear that he's doing well, does not have dementia, and has no plan on retiring any time soon.