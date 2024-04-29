The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for another strong season after advancing to Super Bowl 58 in 2024. The 49ers had an eventful NFL Draft period, and fans are excited about the arrival of a storied newcomer. Terrell Owens' son Terique is starting his career in San Francisco, just as his father once did.
Terrell Owens joined the 49ers in 1996 after the team selected him late in the NFL Draft's third round. He stayed with SF for eight seasons before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals. Owens was a six-time member of the All-Pro team and a five-time Pro Bowler. Hopefully, his son can see similar success during his NFL journey.
After going undrafted, Terique Owens signed with the 49ers. The Missouri State Bears product hauled in 28 receptions for 528 yards and four touchdowns. He looks to continue to grow alongside a talented San Francisco team.
Owens is one of many second-generation players from the 2024 NFL Class.
Marvin Harrison Jr. (son of Marvin Harrison), Joe Alt (son of John Alt), Frank Gore Jr. (son of Frank Gore), Luke McCaffrey (son of Ed McCaffrey and brother of 49ers superstar RB Christian McCaffrey), Brenden Rice (son of Jerry Rice) and Jonah Elliss (son of Luther Ellis) are several other big-named rookies whose fathers had tremendous success in the NFL, per insight from Total Pro Sports.
Naturally, 49ers fans are ecstatic about Terique Owens' arrival. Here are some noteworthy social media reactions to his signing:
— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 27, 2024
Surprise! Surprise!😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/wh35l6cVDP
— TR3Y (@Oki9Er) April 28, 2024
— RYN🚫S 🦏 (@realRYNOS) April 28, 2024
Many X users emphasized the coolness of Owens following in his father's footsteps. However, others were a bit upset that San Francisco did not sign Jerry Rice's son Brenden. Brenden Rice ended up getting an opportunity with the Los Angeles Chargers.
It will be interesting to see how Terique Owens fares on a 49ers team itching to get back to the Super Bowl.
49ers look to run things back after impressive season
San Francisco finished the 2023-24 season with a 12-5 record, which ranked them as the best team in the NFC West. The 49ers battled through two rounds of the playoffs to reach Super Bowl 58, facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, SF lost the matchup 25-22.
Nevertheless, the squad has some stout contributors returning. SF's offense starts with former MVP candidates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.
Purdy boasted top-five rankings in passing yards, touchdowns, and quarterback rating. He was instrumental in keeping San Francisco's air attack among one of the best in the league. Purdy has some incredible help in the backfield though.
Christian McCaffrey had one of the best rushing seasons in NFL history in 2023-24. He amassed a career-high 1,459 yards along with 14 touchdowns on 272 carries. Alongside Purdy, McCaffrey was huge in helping rally San Francisco to wins during their first two postseason matchups.
Of course, one cannot forget to mention the 49ers' talented receiving core when discussing their offense. Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuels led SF on the receiving front with stellar regular-season production. Both receivers were rumored to get traded during the 2024 NFL Draft; however, both remained on the roster.
If Aiyuk and Samuels can stay healthy going into 2024-25 they will continue to be great assets for SF. In addition, they can be great mentors for Terrell Owens' son.
All in all, San Francisco is in a prime position for short and long-term success.