In recent days, there have been ongoing trade rumors surrounding San Francisco 49ers wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. But according to general manager John Lynch, neither player appears to be going anywhere.
After the Niners added to their WR room with the selection of Ricky Pearsall out of Florida, a former teammate of Aiyuk at Arizona State in 2019, Lynch made it very clear on Friday that the organization is happy with how the offense looks right now, despite getting trade calls for both Aiyuk and Deebo.
Via Cam Inman:
“We didn’t entertain any of that today. We’re happy with our wide receiver group. Actually, more than happy. We’re thrilled with it. And thrilled to add Ricky to it to make it stronger.”
On Thursday, the tone was slightly different from Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan:
“Never close the door on a trade,” Lynch said Thursday. “I mean, we'll always listen and we have. But we like our group as it stands.”
“I thought it was unlikely going into it, but that doesn't mean that it can't happen,” Shanahan added at the time. “So, I mean, you listen to everything.”
Aiyuk is looking for a new deal and has yet to get one. But, it's important to note he actually texted both Lynch and Shanahan after drafting Pearsall saying “Fire pick, I can't lie,” according to Lynch, via ESPN.
49ers offense still intact
Brock Purdy still has his top two targets. Aiyuk and Samuel combined for 135 catches and over 2,000 yards receiving to go along with 19 touchdowns. Aiyuk led the squad with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards. Lynch didn't mince his words when discussing Aiyuk and Samuel's importance to San Francisco while offering an update on negotiations with Aiyuk:
“I know that we're continuing to have positive talks with [Aiyuk] and we are really efforting to get something done with him,” Lynch said. “We're excited about continuing down that path and Brandon being a part of this team.
“Deebo is a part of this team and a big part of this team. We feel great about that group and we feel like we just made it better with another really good addition to it, who complements the group real well.”
Adding Pearsall to the 49ers offense will only make them stronger. Typically a slot receiver, Pearsall had 65 grabs for 965 yards and four TDs last season for Florida. The rookie said he talked to Aiyuk before the draft:
“We have a really good relationship,” Pearsall said. “I just got off the phone with him before I got over here on this Zoom call, and he was just congratulating me and telling me over and over again, ‘You’re a first rounder, man. Soak it up.’ There’s been a lot of work put in since we last ran routes together. I feel like I’m a totally different player since the last time we’ve seen each other.”
The 49ers came up just short in 2023, losing in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Having Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel around long-term will help them stay competitive with Purdy under center.