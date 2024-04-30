After the MCU‘s Thor 4 (properly subtitled Love and Thunder) misfire, Chris Hemsworth sounds like he wants another chance to ride off in the sunset.
Speaking to Vanity Fair for their latest cover issue, Hemsworth seemed lukewarm on Love and Thunder. He clearly didn't think that he stuck the landing, so perhaps a fifth film can be redemption for the actor.
“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” Hemsworth said. “I didn't stick the landing.”
How was Thor 4 received?
Upon its release, Thor 4 was lukewarmly received by critics. The film has a score of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. This was a far cry from Ragnarok, which reinvented the franchise thanks to Taika Waititi's flare, which had a score of 93% from critics.
Even still, Love and Thunder was a box office hit. The film is the highest-grossing film in the Thor series domestically, grossing $343 million during its theatrical run. However, it did fall short of Ragnarok's worldwide total of $853 million at $760 million.
Both of those box office hauls were improvements over the first two films. Thor and its sequel, The Dark World, grossed $449 million and $644 million, respectively.
It does seem likely that Hemsworth will become the first MCU actor to get a fifth film. He already was the first to receive a fourth film, and it's looking likely another adventure is coming. Hopefully, he can end the series on a high note and get a mulligan similar to Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones franchise.
Who is Chris Hemsworth?
Chris Hemsworth is largely associated with his MCU role. He was introduced as Thor in the 2011 self-titled solo film. He has also appeared in all four Avengers team-up films.
After gaining notoriety for his role in Home and Away from 2004-07, Hemsworth made his big screen debut in 2009's Star Trek. The film was directed by J. J. Abrams and was a reboot of the iconic sci-fi franchise. Hemsworth played George Kirk in the film and starred alongside Chris Pine.
After that, he would subsequently land roles in The Cabin in the Woods, Snow White and the Huntsman, Rush, Blackhat, Vacation, and In the Heart of the Sea. Hemsworth has also starred in Ghostbusters, 12 Strong, Bad Times at the El Royale, Men in Black: International, and Spiderhead.
Outside of his role in the MCU, Hemsworth leads another major franchise. He stars and produces the Extraction series for Netflix.
Extraction reunited Hemsworth with the Russo Brothers who directed the Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame. Joe Russo wrote the film and Sam Hargrave, who was a stunt coordinator of several MCU films, directed the film.
Coming up, Hemsworth will star in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Transformers One. The former is a spin-off prequel to George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road. Hemsworth stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.
The latter is an animated installment in the Transformers franchise. Hemsworth will voice Optimus Prime in the film. Shockingly, Transformers One will mark the first theatrical animated Transformers film since The Transformers: The Movie in 1986.