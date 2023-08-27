The San Francisco 49ers have had an interesting offseason, especially after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also just traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the team is facing several challenges, including questions about their quarterback situation and their overall team outlook. In this article, we will take a closer look at the 49ers' performance in the 2022-2023 NFL season and Yosh Nijman's career so far in the NFL. We will also look at why the team must trade him before the 2023-2024 NFL season begins.

San Francisco 49ers' Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

During the 2022 NFL season, the 49ers achieved notable success. They finished with an impressive 13-4 record and a notable journey to the NFC Championship Game. Their triumph encompassed multiple accomplishments. They emerged as champions of the NFC West division, outpacing rivals like the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. The Niners also showcased a robust offense that amassed 359.9 yards per game and secured 51 touchdowns. They orchestrated a harmonious offensive strategy, amassing 2,360 rushing yards and 4,049 passing yards.

San Francisco also navigated defensive challenges stemming from the departure of key players due to free agency. Despite these, they still managed to secure a spot in the playoffs and progressed to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This set the stage for their aspirations to further enhance their achievements in the forthcoming season.

Now let's look at the perfect last-minute trade the 49ers must make before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Get Yosh Nijman

The Niners need to improve their offensive line as they try to protect Brock Purdy. Enter Yosh Nijman. Acquiring him could prove to be a strategic move for the San Francisco 49ers. Doing this would address some of their critical needs and leverage Nijman's potential as a young and promising offensive tackle. Nijman, whose journey to the NFL started as an undrafted free agent signing by the Green Bay Packers in 2019, has steadily been making a name for himself in the league.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

In order for Caleb Jones to see the field in 2023, it would mean at least 4 of their 5 preferred options at OT would be unavailable: David Bakhtiari

Zach Tom

Rasheed Walker

Yosh Nijman

Elgton Jenkins Do the Packers keep essentially a 6th OT option on their 53-man roster? pic.twitter.com/SraRt7NTCk — Ken Ingalls – Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) August 21, 2023

Nijman's journey to the professional ranks was shaped by his standout performances during his college years at Virginia Tech. During his time with the Hokies, he showcased remarkable determination and skill. This collegiate experience not only honed his technique but also solidified his reputation as a dependable and dynamic player.

At 6'7 and weighing in at 314 pounds, Nijman possesses a rare combination of size and athleticism. His physical attributes enable him to effectively protect the quarterback's blindside and create openings for ball carriers. As a member of the Packers, Nijman gained invaluable experience while adapting to the demanding and fast-paced nature of the NFL.

As for the 49ers, they find themselves facing a specific need for reinforcement in their offensive line. This is particularly as a tackle. This is where Nijman's skill set aligns perfectly with the 49ers' requirements. With his background in playing as a tackle and his exposure to the intricacies of the NFL game, Nijman could seamlessly integrate into the 49ers' offensive line rotation.

One of the most compelling reasons for the 49ers to pursue a trade for Nijman is the potential for player development. At his young age, Nijman is a malleable asset with room for growth. The 49ers have a track record of nurturing and maximizing the potential of their players. As such, Nijman could flourish under their guidance. This aligns with the team's long-term vision and could result in a strong return on investment for the 49ers.

Team Outlook

Despite their struggles in the past two seasons, the 49ers have reason to be optimistic about their prospects for the 2023 NFL season. The team has a talented roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. They also have made some key additions in the offseason, such as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and cornerback Isaiah Oliver. If the team can stay healthy and get solid play from their quarterback position, they could be a playoff contender in the upcoming season.

The San Francisco 49ers' decision to trade Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys has raised questions about the team's quarterback situation and their overall outlook for the 2023 NFL season. Still, this is a team with a bright future. They have chosen to ride with Brock Purdy, and they'll need a strong offensive line to protect him. Getting Nijman could help with that. With a talented roster and some key additions in the offseason, the 49ers could be poised for a rebound in the upcoming season, but they will need to make some smart moves in the coming months to get there.