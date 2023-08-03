Javon Hargrave is expecting to be a key player on the defensive side of the ball for the San Francisco 49ers this season. It sounds like Niners GM John Lynch expects the same, as he gushes over how good Javon Hargrave has been at training camp, reports the Around the NFL Staff.

“I remember Jed (York), when I went to talk to him and kind of told that story, he stopped me and said just make sure it's a difference-maker. He knew where I was going and I think we got one in Javon Hargrave. He's going to fit great with out group.”

John Lynch makes it clear that ever since Javon Hargrave was put on his radar during NFL free agency, it was a no-brainer to add him to the Niners already elite defense. Hargrave is coming off of a career-year where he had 11.5 sacks with the Philadelphia Eagles on a defense that put up historic pass rushing numbers.

For the Niners, they are going into 2023 after having the top defense in yards allowed per game (300.6), points allowed per game (16.3), and turnover differential (+13) in 2022. Adding a player like Hargrave on this defensive line doesn't seem fair, but Lynch made it happen during NFL free agency.

Overall, the Niners have Super Bowl aspirations this season after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the NFC Championship last year to Hargrave's Eagles. By poaching their new defensive lineman from last year's NFC champions, the Niners' John Lynch might have done wonders in helping San Francisco return to the Super Bowl.