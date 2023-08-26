The San Francisco 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys shortly before their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers Friday night. With Brock Purdy set to be the 49ers' starting quarterback and Sam Darnold winning the No. 2 job, Trey Lance's days in San Francisco were clearly numbered. Lance will get a fresh start with the Cowboys, one that Purdy is glad that the quarterback has received.

“I saw him by the weight room before the game. He was out there talking to some guys,” Purdy said of his conversation with Lance, via Yahoo Sports. “I was able to go over there and tell him I love him. And [tell him] how appreciative I am of him and everything he’s done for myself and the team. I told him I’m really happy for him. I’m excited to see what he does with this opportunity, and his career in the NFL.”

Purdy's emergence as the 49ers' starting quarterback is what really set the wheels in motion for Lance to eventually be traded. After replacing Jimmy Garoppolo toward the end of the 2022 campaign, Purdy went undefeated in the regular season and led San Francisco back to the NFC Championship Game.

Lance's time as the top 49ers' quarterback ended in Week 2 last season with a broken ankle. Injuries have limited his playing time since San Francisco traded up to draft him third overall in 2021.

The Cowboys trade won't give Lance an opportunity to be a starter, either. Dak Prescott is fully entrenched as Dallas' No. 1 signal caller. Lance does have a better chance to be the Cowboys' No. 2 quarterback, a role that is currently occupied by Cooper Rush.