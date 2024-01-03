The San Francisco 49ers might give their key players a bit of action on Sunday

Ending their 2023 right with a bounce-back win over the Washington Commanders, the San Francisco 49ers have officially clinched the NFC's number one seed heading into the postseason. Knowing how the 49ers still have one more regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams, there is ongoing speculation if San Francisco's key players will be sitting out to avoid injuries. However, for wide receiver Deebo Samuel, playing in the final game is essential in making sure the team still has their groove going into the playoffs.

During an interview, the former Pro Bowl selectee spoke on how everyone on the 49ers will most likely be suiting up for Sunday's clash against the Rams. Asked whether he wants to rest or keep the flow going, Samuel had this to say:

“You definitely want to keep the flow going but you also want to give your body a rest,” he said as per the Up & Adams Show. “So I feel like we'll play this game for a good bit just to keep the groove going and not take too much time off. I feel like we'll be going this week, just practicing hard and continuing to do the things we do,” Samuel added.

"There's no negotiation … it's all-hands on deck." Despite the @49ers locking up the no. 1 seed, @19problemz says himself and the starters will play on Sunday.

The 49ers continue their winning ways

During the game against the Commanders, Samuel tallied 72 yards (37 receiving and 35 rushing) to go with one touchdown.

All in all, as a team, the 49ers tallied 224 passing yards, 184 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Samuel also mentioned how the team hasn't played their best brand of football yet, regardless of what they've already shown throughout the season.

“We haven't played our best ball yet, so we just have to continue getting better and better each day.”

If the 49ers haven't peaked yet, as Deebo Samuel claimed, then the Rams should hope that their Week 18 finale doesn't bring about San Francisco's best brand of football.