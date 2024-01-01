With the 49ers clinching the NFC's No. 1 seed for the playoffs, they're playing it safe with Christian McCaffrey.

By taking down the Washington Commanders in Week 17, and with a little help from the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Before the 49ers embark on their postseason journey, San Francisco wanted to ensure Christian McCaffrey was fully healthy.

Which is why the 49ers ruled McCaffrey out for their Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. The goal is to have their star running back healthy for the Divisional Round.

McCaffrey mania

McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury he picked up against the Commanders. While it'll hold him out of Week 18, head coach Kyle Shanahan is confident the RB will be ready for the playoffs. He said that it, “could've been a lot worse,” and that even McCaffrey is confident that he will return, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

“We're real confident on that. It was good news. It could have been a lot worse,” Shanahan said. “We're happy that they'll take care of him this week and hopefully he'll start getting to go during our off week.”

Losing Christian McCaffrey for any amount of time in the playoffs could spell doom for the 49ers. Through the regular season, CMC gained 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He added another 564 yards and seven scores through the air. The running back is central figure in everything San Francisco wants to do on offense.

They won't have the option to look McCaffrey's way in Week 18. But with the 49ers' playoff fate already sealed, San Fran is playing it safe ahead of the postseason.