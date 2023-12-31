Niners celebrate as they clinch home field advantage in NFC playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers were shaken at the end of their Week 16 Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. They were beaten badly at home by the Baltimore Ravens, and it seemed as though the AFC powerhouse had drained much of the confidence out of their game. But one week later, Deebo Samuel and his teammates are celebrating their clinching of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Deebo Samuel and other #49ers players watching the #Eagles lose to Arizona, meaning they clinched the No. 1 seed… (📽️ @TracyFGSN)pic.twitter.com/oRNCen5C3n — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

The 49ers were victorious as they went cross-country and defeated the reeling Washington Commanders by a 27-10 margin. However, the the true celebration didn't come until the Niners had reached the locker room and they saw the end of the Cardinals-Eagles game.

Arizona pulled off a shocking 35-31 upset over the defending NFC champions, and that gave the Niners a 1-game lead over the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys with 1 game to play. Since the 49ers have beaten both teams, that advantage meant they could not be caught for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Samuel and some of his teammates were watching the broadcast of the final minutes of the Arizona-Philadelphia game in the locker room, and the players celebrated when the final seconds ticked off the clock. “Let's go,” yelled Samuel with a jump and a war whoop through the locker room.

The 49ers will have homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Last year they were beaten in the NFC title game by the Eagles in Philadelphia. If the two teams meet again, Deebo Samuel and the Niners will get to play the title game at Levi's Stadium.