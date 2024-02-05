Kyle Shanahan speaks up.

Brock Purdy has done an admirable job as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL season. Otherwise, they wouldn't be in the middle of preparation for Super Bowl 58. The Niners' success with Purdy has also made rumors that San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan thought about bringing in Tom Brady to play QB for the squad in the 2023 campaign. Oh, what could have been.

49ers' Kyle Shanahan breaks his silence on Tom Brady's interest in last offseason

Shanahan recently tried to clear the air and set the record straight about the Brady-49ers talk, telling NBC Sports that was indeed looking in that direction and only because he was unsure about the health status of Pordy.

“Yes, I was serious about it,” Shanahan admitted.” He said he and the young quarterback spoke about Purdy’s status as starter early last offseason. “As we talked, I’m looking at Brock, and he’s got his arm in a sling, and I really am not sure I’ve got a quarterback who’s going to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. That started all of this.”

Shanahan, wanting to make sure he gets the right point across clearly, reiterated that it was only because of Purdy's injury that made him entertain the idea of going after the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“I mean, if Brock never got hurt, this wouldn’t have been a consideration at all. I’d never have brought it up. But I’ve got to think about the team. What if he’s not ready in September?”

Purdy can further drive the point that the 49ers made the right decision to stick with him if he could lead the team to a win on Feb. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 58.