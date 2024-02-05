Jerry Rice explains why 49ers should double team Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The San Francisco 49ers aim to win their first Super Bowl since 1995. But they have a difficult matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Leading up to the big game, legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice was asked what he'd like to see San Francisco do. He explains he'd like for the defense to double-team Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Swift doesn't play football. So, it's kind of a weird comment from Rice. Despite that, the 49ers legend explains his thought process while being interviewed by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“We got to get to Patrick Mahomes and man, that's a hard task. And Travis Kelce, I would double him 100%. Also, Taylor Swift, I would double her 100%, too. We don't want Travis to get going. Every time Travis gets going, the camera goes up to the box with Taylor Swift. We got to change that. If we can do that, I feel like we have a legitimate chance.”

Caught up with @JerryRice, who offered up a game plan for how his #49ers can stop the #Chiefs’ best weapons in Super Bowl LVIII, while watching his son Brenden compete in the @seniorbowl. Coverage continues on @nflnetwork and #NFLPlus. pic.twitter.com/G2Eql2AXCh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2024

NFL fans are plenty annoyed with the whole Taylor Swift situation. But it's still kind of weird for Jerry Rice to say the 49ers should “double” her. Regardless, he does have a point. Travis Kelce has been on fire for the Chiefs throughout the postseason. If the 49ers can slow him down, they'll give themselves a chance to take down Kansas City and win the Super Bowl.

That task is much easier said than done. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have a special connection. They have the most recorded touchdowns together in the playoff history after surpassing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this season. It's a great game plan for the 49ers, but San Francisco is going to have to work for it.