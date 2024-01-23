The 49ers wanted Tom Brady?

During an interview with Nick Wagoner of ESPN, Brock Purdy revealed that he was told the San Francisco 49ers wanted Tom Brady in 2023. Wagoner's article was published on January 16th and the quote surprisingly did not receive much attention. However, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently shared it once again.

So what exactly did Purdy say?

“I remember him (49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan) saying, ‘if we can get Tom Brady, we’re going to try to get him,'” Purdy told Wagoner. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s the GOAT. I get it.' But something deep down inside me was sort of like, ‘Dude, I just showed you that I can play well in this system. And we were one game away from the Super Bowl.' … More than anything, I was like, ‘OK, now let’s go.'”

Brock Purdy received his opportunity after 49ers' Tom Brady admission

Purdy emerged as an MVP candidate in 2023. Of course, signing Brady would have forced Purdy into a backup role. Brady last appeared in an NFL game during the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after coming out of retirement. Rumors swirled about Brady doing the same in 2023, but he ended up staying retired.

And Brock Purdy received his chance to shine in San Francisco.

Purdy was selected to the Pro Bowl team after throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns. The 49ers QB also led the league in quarterback rating, touchdown percentage, and a number of other statistics.

Some critics have said Purdy is a product of the 49ers' offense. They have doubted his ability to perform well on a different team. However, it is not Purdy's fault that San Francisco features such a tremendous all-around offensive attack.

Purdy has recorded impressive statistics while limiting mistakes for the most part. Sure, maybe he isn't the best quarterback in the sport. But Brock Purdy is a talented player, and the 49ers obviously gave him this QB1 opportunity for a reason.

Still, the thought of Brady coming out of retirement for a second time to join the 49ers is an intriguing one. Brady spent his entire career on the east coast with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so joining San Francisco would have been quite the development.

In the end, it did not come to fruition and now Purdy and the 49ers are making a run toward the Super Bowl.