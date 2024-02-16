On Sunday evening, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers suffered one of the most heartbreaking defeats you will ever see with a crushing overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of Super Bowl 58, played inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shanahan's squad got off to a great start in this one, cruising out to a 10-0 lead, before ultimately, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense kicked things into high gear and won the game in overtime, snatching the souls of 49ers fans everywhere in the process.

Now, a newly unearthed video of Shanahan, who was kind enough to wear a microphone for television broadcasts of the game, has shown that the 49ers coach was not exactly thrilled with the officiating going on inside Allegiant Stadium.

“Hey, I saw the hold, but that’s what they do every time. They hold, they tug our guy til Pat leaves & then they let go. That’s what our guy did, make sure they call it both ways,” said Shanahan at one point, per the video, courtesy of Coach Yac on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

In any case, Kyle Shanahan has now been a coach for three different blown leads of ten points or more in the Super Bowl, including the first iteration of the 49ers vs Chiefs game back in 2019-2020. Shanahan recently fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks in a controversial decision, setting up an offseason filled with more questions than answers for San Francisco.