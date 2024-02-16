Will the 49ers hire Brandon Staley as their next defensive coordinator?

The San Francisco 49ers are recovering from a devasting Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks amid their search for improvement. Now, former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley could be the franchise's next DC.

There is a possibility Brandon Staley joins the 49ers coaching staff

Some around the NFL believe head coach Kyle Shanahan will eventually hire Brandon Staley as the team's defensive coordinator, per NBC Sports' Mike Florio. Staley did not have the success he wanted during his head coaching stint with the Chargers. Nevertheless, he would be a great addition to SF.

Staley spent time as a DC for the Los Angeles Rams before departing for the Chargers. Moreover, he is known for using a versatile approach to get the most out of his players. In particular, he has the flexibility to use the Seattle/Cover 3 defense.

Regardless of the intricacies, San Francisco needs its defensive players to be on one accord if they want to stop forces like Patrick Mahomes. The 49ers did a solid job in the first half of the Super Bowl, but they allowed the Chiefs to make a late run and seal their fate.

Fortunately, San Francisco should have some big playmakers returning to their lineup. The foundation of their defense starts with Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Bosa amassed 10.5 sacks during the regular season. Meanwhile, Warner led the 49ers in tackles with a total of 132.

All in all, it will be interesting to see who San Francisco picks as their next defensive coordinator following Steve Wilks' departure.