The San Francisco 49ers bolstered their secondary by signing former Baltimore Ravens defensive back Anthony Averett following Terrance Mitchell's injury.

The 49ers signed Averett on Thursday, per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.

Mitchell's injury comes barely two weeks after the 49ers signed him to a one-year deal on July 25. He is an incoming 10-year journeyman who has played for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans.

The 31-year-old Mitchell has amassed 305 tackles, one sack, nine interceptions, 63 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 94 appearances.

The nature of Terrance Mitchell's latest injury isn't known as of this writing. Since he entered the injured reserve list in early August, he cannot play for the 49ers in the 2023 NFL season anymore, per Yahoo! Sports' Kyle Madson.

Will Anthony Averett help the 49ers win another Super Bowl title?

Averett will pick up the slack for the injured Mitchell. The former is a product of Nick Saban's Alabama football program. Averett spent the first four seasons of his six-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 to 2021. He amassed 114 tackles, three interceptions, and 23 passes defensed during that three-year stretch.

Averett spent the 2022 NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had 13 tackles and one pass breakup in seven games before an injury ended his season on November 29.

Anthony Averett joins a 49ers secondary that consists of D'Shawn Jamison, Qwuantrezz Knight, Darrell Luter, Jr., Isaiah Oliver, Ambry Thomas, and Samuel Womack III.

The 49ers' 222.9 passing yards allowed ranked them 20th in the NFL last season. If Averett and Co. can rise to the occasion and the 49ers resolve the Nick Bosa contract holdout soon, they could win their sixth Super Bowl title just as Jerry Rice predicted on July 15.