The San Francisco 49ers should enter training camp with the expectation that they will win the Super Bowl. That's what 49ers' legend Jerry Rice believes, at least. San Francisco has been defeated in back-to-back NFC Championship Games, and Jerry Rice thinks his former team is ready to get over the hump.

Rice isn't alone in his confidence regarding San Francisco for the 2023 NFL season. Only the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles are given better odds than the 49ers to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. In speaking with Fox40, Rice touted the 49ers' talent on both sides of the ball, along with their recent playoff experience

“The process should be—we're gonna win it all,” Rice said. “We have everything on offense. We have everything on defense. We've been to the championship game twice. So that should be the mindset going into training camp. We're gonna put the work in and we're gonna win it this year.”

"We're gonna put the work in and we're gonna win it this year." @JerryRice on the mindset the 49ers should have going into training camp pic.twitter.com/dI8PRDanue — Kirsten Moran-Kellar (@kirstenlizmoran) July 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Los Angeles Rams beat the 49ers by a field goal two years ago in the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco had little chance to compete with Philadelphia last season when both of its quarterbacks suffered serious injuries. Brock Purdy took most of the snaps, but he only attempted four passes while playing with an elbow injury that would require offseason surgery.

The 49ers concluded the 2019 season by blowing a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Rice hasn't been afraid to criticize the team, so his confidence holds some weight. He also knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a Super Bowl. The Hall of Famer earned three rings and the Super Bowl XXIII MVP award with the 49ers.