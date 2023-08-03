Lost in the wait for Joe Burrow's contract extension is the another upcoming extension for a young star. San Francisco 49ers star DE Nick Bosa is due for a new contract after four successful seasons with the team. However, both sides still aren't seeing eye-to-eye on a deal. Because of that, Bosa is currently in the midst of a holdout.

Despite the holdout, most people are still optimistic that the 49ers will eventually pay Nick Bosa. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter talked about this and gave his bold prediction for the contract talks. Here's what he had to say.

“The 49ers and Nick Bosa will figure out a way to get this deal done.. My guess is that it'll be a deal that makes him the highest paid defensive player in NFL history” ~@AdamSchefter#PMSLive

It wouldn't be that surprising if Bosa resets the DE market this season. That's all but a formality at this point, to be honest. The 49ers star has proven that he's the most terrifying presence on the defensive line. The star edge rusher terrorizes quarterbacks every time he's on the field. Remember when TJ Watt and Bosa' brother Joey got contracts that reset the market? That's exactly what's going to happen with Nick Bosa.

All the 49ers have to do is wait and hope not to mess up contract negotiations with Nick Bosa. Sooner or later, they'll have to concede and give Bosa what he wants. And quite frankly, based on his play for them… he deserves every penny that San Francisco can give him.