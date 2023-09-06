San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is continuing his holdout for a contract extension with the team as his status for Week 1 is now in doubt, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 49ers are starting practices in preparation for their Week 1 game on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Nick Bosa's holdout could impact that game. There would be a large void left if Bosa is not on the field for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that his team is preparing as if Bose will be on the field, and said that his team went through a similar thing with TJ Watt a couple of years ago. Tomlin said that TJ Watt showed up at the last minute and was still the same player, and believes Bosa could do the same thing.

It will be worth monitoring Bosa's situation throughout the week. While the 49ers defense is really talented, Bosa is the best player on that unit. He just won the NFL's defensive player of the year award in 2022.

It will be an interesting start to the season for the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan has put a lot of faith in Brock Purdy as the starting quarterback of the team, with Sam Darnold as the backup and Trey Lance traded to the Dallas Cowboys. On the road against a good Steelers defense will be a tough test for Brock Purdy out of the gate.

On top of monitoring how Purdy performs, Bosa is the biggest thing to watch for the 49ers with Week 1 approaching.