The San Francisco 49ers fell just short of reaching the Super Bowl last season. San Francisco players have often been asked if they are more motivated to win in 2023 as a result. George Kittle, however, has maintained his hunger for a Super Bowl over the years. He credits having to walk past the 49ers' five Super Bowl trophies as motivation.

“I just got asked a question about, ‘hey are you more motivated this year to win the Super Bowl,'” Kittle said, via Sky Sports NFL. “I've had pretty much the same motivation every year. I walk in this building every day and there's five Super Bowl trophies lined up there. I walk past them every single day. We play the game to win.

“All the accolades and all that stuff is what it is. It's fun. It's fun to be an NFL football player, but you play to win… yes, I'm very motivated to win. This team is hungry, this team is motivated.”

49ers, George Kittle hungry for Super Bowl

The 49ers will need George Kittle to play a big role if they are going to win the Super Bowl. It should be noted that Kittle is currently dealing with an injury concern.

Still, the 49ers expect Kittle to help lead the charge during the 2023 campaign. He's one of the best tight ends in the NFL between his elite blocking and impressive pass-catching abilities. Brock Purdy and the entire offense will benefit by simply having Kittle on the field.

There's no question the 49ers will be one of the most exciting teams to watch this year.