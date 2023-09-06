The last pick of every NFL Draft is nicknamed “Mr. Irrelevant.” That includes San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who broke onto the scene last year and shined after injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

Fast forward to now and both signal-callers are on new teams due to Purdy's phenomenal play in 2022. Jimmy G signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, while Lance was just traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Purdy, who is now the Niners' QB1 of the future, spoke out on the title “Mr. Irrelevant” and explained how it actually helps him on the gridiron.

Via the SF Chronicle:

“You get drafted last and people say you’re going to get cut,” Brock Purdy said. “And it’s almost like, ‘I’m going to go and prove myself, or I’m going to go and do something else in life that God calls me to.’ It’s not the end of the world. Having that state of mind, it helps me play. It helps me play free.”

That makes total sense. To be brutally honest, the last player selected doesn't usually make the cut. But in Purdy's situation, he got the rare opportunity to step in and show what he can do. The former Iowa State standout didn't waste his chance.

Brock Purdy played nine games in total last year with five starts, completing 67.1% of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. The 49ers looked well on their way to a Super Bowl run as well until Purdy injured his elbow in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles, which resulted in him getting off-season Tommy John surgery.

But, Purdy is now healthy and ready to roll this weekend as San Francisco kicks off their campaign with a Week 1 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Sam Darnold as his only legitimate backup, this is Purdy's job for many years to come by the looks of it and hopefully, he'll continue to silence the doubters.