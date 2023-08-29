Fantasy football is a great amalgamation of skill, strategy, and foresight As the calendar unfurls each year, ardent fantasy football devotees plunge into a deep well of analysis. However, the capricious nature of the game remains a major factor. Even the most astute tacticians occasionally find themselves ensnared in the tantalizing allure of a potential bust. Here, we have a quintet of wide receivers whom we perceive as either perilously hovering on the precipice of disappointment. In other words, temper your expectations with these guys.

A major shift transpired in DeAndre Hopkins' career trajectory. The Tennessee Titans received him with open arms, securing his services under a two-year, $26 million contract. Interestingly, this does not exactly elevate his fantasy football stature.

A threshold of challenges looms for the 31-year-old receiver. Recall that the Titans reveled in their affinity for the rushing game last year. They positioned themselves sixth in run play percentage while languishing in 30th place for passing attempts.

This season, keep in mind as well that incumbent quarterback Ryan Tannehill stands precariously at the crossroads. The emergence of rookie Will Levis, drafted in the second round, intensifies the possibility of Hopkins collaborating with a fledgling quarterback at some point in time.

Now, even if the Titans manage to lift their passing game to new heights, his target share remains unclear. Treylon Burks, reinvigorated from a subpar rookie campaign, casts a promising silhouette on the horizon of the Titans' offense. There's also TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, who has shown flashes of potential. That said, we feel Hopkins might be a major bust in 2023.

DeAndre Hopkins gets the Cardinals their first touchdown of the game! 🔥 Hopkins now has a touchdown in back-to-back weeks.pic.twitter.com/L1ArMO27nf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2022

2. Kadarius Toney (Kansas City Chiefs)

Amidst the complex constellation of Kansas City wide receivers, a sense of unpredictability clings to each player. With the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster, the hierarchy of target beneficiaries becomes unclear.

With that in mind, Kadarius Toney invokes intrigue in the minds of fantasy football managers. If Toney is the new WR1 in KC, that would be ideal. However, remember that he will never supplant Travis Kelce as Patrick Mahomes' favorite target. This means that at best, Toney will be second fiddle.

Take note also that he was sidelined by surgery for a torn meniscus. That makes his potential integration with Mahomes rather tenuous. Because of that, we think someone like Skyy Moore or even Justyn Ross emerges as the preferable option.

Amidst the Cardinals' wideouts, Marquise Brown is quite polarizing. On one hand, he may enjoy an elevated standing in the aftermath of Hopkins' departure. On the other hand, we're not sure if he'll do well while Kyler Murray still recovers and is on the PUP list. Murray's absence adversely affects Brown's upside.

Still, Brown should be the team's chief recipient of targets. However, he has had to deal with inconsistency throughout his career. Recall that in Baltimore, he had fleeting moments of brilliance. He seldom breached the 1,000-yard threshold, reflecting that inconsistency.

A shift in the offensive paradigm under Drew Petzing further adds uncertainty here. From the pass-happy offense of Kliff Kingsbury's system, Brown finds himself enveloped by the familiar embrace of a run-oriented framework. All these cast Brown as a mid-tier flex option rather than a pillar of fantasy football triumph.

4. Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)

In many ways, Davante Adams should emerge as a beacon of excellence. His talents should be a source of awe for spectators and analysts alike. However, we feel he's being ranked too high right now in ADP lists. We're not sure he's in the same tier as elite guys like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

The strange quarterback situation in Las Vegas further compounds this quandary. The transition from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo paints a complex tapestry. We're unsure about Jimmy G's capacity for downfield throws. Moreover, Adams is not exactly getting any younger. At 30 years old, we may no longer see him in his prime. With these in mind, we think younger guys like Garrett Wilson and Amon-Ra St. Brown might be better choices over Adams.

5. Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers)

Many people are optimistic about Deebo Samuel. Yet, we want to exercise caution. Like in Adams' case, we think Samuel is being overvalued right now. If you expect too much, be ready for disappointment.

Remember that there is just so much uncertainty with Samuel. He was terrific in 2021 but not at that same level in 2022. A plummet from 21.2 PPR points per game to 12.2 PPR points per game mirrors the unpredictable nature of fantasy football. That's just the way it is.

As such, we have a lot of doubt when it comes to Samuel's reliability and consistency. In addition, the Brock Purdy situation doesn't give us confidence that Samuel will get a ton of target share and air yards. And then there's Christian McCaffrey. His integration further augments our skepticism. We feel that all these render Samuel's rushing touchdowns a vestige of the past. We recommend guys like Tee Higgins and even Chris Olave as safer alternatives.

Looking Ahead

The spectacle of drafting busts makes each fantasy football draft pick a gamble. The key lesson arises — meticulous research is extremely crucial. The five wide receivers we mentioned here do have potential, but they can also be inconsistent. We're not confident they'll live up to their perceived potential.