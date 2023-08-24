The NFL season is a few weeks away, and fantasy football drafts have begun. Evaluating the value of players is important for fantasy managers to do before their draft.

Every year, drafting a breakout player can give an edge to a fantasy football team and propel them to win the league. Wide receiver is one of the most important positions, as leagues usually have two or three wide receiver spots plus a flex spot.

This 2023 campaign is no different. There are plenty of great receivers in the NFL. Finding a breakout receiver late in the draft can be highly beneficial.

With that said, here are the top five fantasy football breakout candidates at wide receiver in 2023.

Top 5 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates At Wide Receiver In 2023

5. KJ Osborn

KJ Osborn had a solid season as the third wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings last season. He will be the number three receiver again, but he has a chance to get more targets with rookie Jordan Addison as the second wideout. Justin Jefferson is the clear number one target, with TJ Hockenson at tight end as a prominent target as well. Addison is an unproven rookie, and Osborn is coming off a decent year.

Kirk Cousins is great at distributing the ball, and this could be Osborn's breakout campaign. Last season, Osborn caught 60 passes for 650 yards and five touchdowns. He has the opportunity to do even more this season and could be a late-round steal.

Elijah Moore is another talented receiver who could have a breakout campaign. Although Moore put up decent numbers in his first two seasons with the New York Jets, it was clearly not the best fit for him.

Moore finished with 37 receptions for 446 yards and one touchdown. This season, Moore will be the number-two wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson will get his first full season as Cleveland's quarterback and could get back to the star level he played at with the Houston Texans.

In a more prominent role, Moore should have a breakout season with a higher volume of targets.

Kadarius Toney is listed as the Kansas City Chiefs' number-one receiver heading into 2023. Toney was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021 but struggled to develop with them. He was then traded to Kansas City and helped them on their Super Bowl run.

Toney will have a more prominent role this season and could break out. He is a talented receiver, and with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, he could develop into the player he was expected to be out of the draft.

Romeo Doubs is a sleeper breakout candidate as he enters his second season. Doubs had a solid rookie season with the Green Bay Packers, hauling in 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers are transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love this season. With Love getting his first opportunity to start, he will be leaning on weapons he trusts. Doubs has been one of Love's favorite targets in training camp and the preseason. In the two preseason games, Doubs has been targeted four times, catching every pass for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Doubs is a talented young receiver and has shined in the preseason with Love under center. He could have a great season as one of Love's top targets.

1. Drake London

Drake London is entering his second season in the league and could have a breakout campaign that will delight fantasy football managers. The eighth overall pick in the 2022 draft had a solid rookie campaign but did not put up wide receiver one numbers.

London caught 72 passes for 866 yards and four touchdowns. With the Atlanta Falcons' offseason additions, they should be an improved team. While they have a second-year quarterback in Desmond Ridder, London should have a more prominent role and put up great numbers.

The 22-year-old receiver is the solidified number-one wideout for the Falcons and should have a great second campaign.