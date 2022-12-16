By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Arizona Cardinals may be without a key contributor on offense. Wide receiver Marquise Brown was a non-participant

According to Bob McManamam of The Arizona Republic, Marquise Brown is currently dealing with an illness. This landed him on the injury report and ultimately kept him out of Thursday’s practice.

When healthy, Marquise Brown has been a go-to option on this Cardinals offense. On the season he has hauled in 53 receptions for 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 80 targets.

If Marquise Brown is unable to take the field, DeAndre Hopkins could once again be in line for a big day through the air. In seven games, he has recorded 56 receptions, 653 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Heading into this matchup, the Cardinals will be without their star quarterback Kyler Murray. Following a torn ACL in the opening moments of last Monday’s game, the ball will now be put in Colt McCoy’s hands. This could lead to the Cardinals offense struggling against a strong Broncos defense.

From a fantasy standpoint, there could come a risk with starting Marquise Brown. With the game being a late kickoff, he will take the field later than many other options around the NFL.

A healthy Marquise Brown could be effective once again for this Cardinals offense. When he has been at 100%, he has been among the most explosive pass catchers in the NFL. In recent weeks, he has returned to form following time spent on the injured reserve.

If he is ready to go, he could be in line for a strong outing once again.