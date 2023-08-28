Positional rankings are incredibly important when building out your fantasy football rosters, especially when there is a key decision between two players. If there is a tier break between the two options, then knowing where both players sit in your rankings can help make that decision easier.

The following list focuses on the top 15 wide receivers for the 2023 NFL season – receivers feel like the new running backs when it comes to your fantasy football draft, as they are earning more early-round looks than in previous years. With that trend, it is incredibly important to know which receivers will be the best to target, based on high-volume passing attacks.

All rankings are based on PPR league formats, and the reasoning for the rankings of each player on this list are below. Each 2022 finish (in total fantasy points) is listed in italics.

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

15. DJ Moore 2022 Rank: WR20

The first spot on our rankings list was not an easy one to choose, especially with how many wide receivers are in contention for it. DK Metcalf, Calvin Ridley, Christian Watson, and DeAndre Hopkins were all in the running for this spot, but it became clear that DJ Moore should earn the WR15.

After having been quite successful in Carolina, Moore now finds himself as the clear-cut WR1 up in Chicago. With Justin Fields looking to improve his passing acumen, Moore will be the main beneficiary of it, and with at least 110 targets coming his way, Moore has a pretty good chance to be very relevant for your fantasy rosters.

14. Keenan Allen WR40

Health continues to be the biggest issue holding Keenan Allen back, but if he does produce a full season in 2023, the new offensive game plan suits his skills really well. As Kellen Moore assumes the OC role for the Los Angeles Chargers, his focus on downfield passing will give Allen more chances to connect with Justin Herbert.

Allen only suited up for 10 regular season games last year, which has been a consistent factor across the past few seasons of his career. But a rejuvenated offensive attack, combined with a QB locked into a long-term deal hopefully can help keep Allen healthy, ultimately raising his ceiling for your fantasy football roster.

13. Amari Cooper WR8

Even with as many uncertainties as there were surrounding the Cleveland Browns last season, Amari Cooper was excellent, finishing as the WR8 on the year. With Deshaun Watson entering his first full season as his QB, Cooper should be able to produce yet another top-15 performance this year.

The Browns are a bit tough to project, only because HC Kevin Stefanski loves to run the ball a ton, which limits the passing game. But Cooper is more than capable of getting his own, something that projected him to a WR1 finish last season and is exactly what is putting him back on track for that this season.

12. Chris Olave WR23

There used to be a time where there was a WR from the New Orleans Saints at the top of this list every year – his name was Michael Thomas. Injuries have unfortunately taken a bit out his step, but not to worry – Chris Olave is here to fill that void.

With Derek Carr now in town as his QB, Olave should thrive running go routes down the sideline. Plus, the Saints are a part of one of the weakest divisions in the league, so expect Olave to see a ton of work this year as he posts his best season yet of his young career.

11. Jaylen Waddle WR7

The lone WR2 on this list may give some drafters pause when looking to fill out their fantasy football rosters – but Jaylen Waddle is no ordinary WR2. With the Miami Dolphins able to foster two top-12 receivers, Waddle’s value makes him a solid get in the second round.

While ADP for Waddle will put him above a few names ahead of him on this list, he is one of the safer options on this list. If the Dolphins are able to get a full season out of Tua Tagovailoa, expect Waddle to be able to hit his WR11 ranking on this list, if not exceed it.

10. Garrett Wilson WR21

There is something to be said about Aaron Rodgers and the number 17, and Garrett Wilson just so happens to wear that number with the New York Jets. As Wilson learns the ropes from a generational QB, he seems to be gaining a ton of trust from the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Wilson is the clear-cut best option on the Jets, so don’t let the additions of Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb scare you away. When Rodgers trusts a receiver, he relies heavily on them, which should make Wilson a target monster in 2023.

9. Davante Adams WR2

Questions surround just how much of an upgrade/downgrade Jimmy Garoppolo will be after Carr left, but the Las Vegas Raiders still have Davante Adams, so they have one of the best WRs in the league. For comparison, Deebo Samuel had a pretty solid year back in 2021 with Garoppolo as his QB (71/1,284/12).

Adams is one of the, if not the, cleanest route runner in the entire league, and his fellow WRs recognize that – which means he will definitely get his own. While there likely will be some growing pains between Adams and his QB, expect for him to still receive a ton of targets.

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR9

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 2022 season was the breakout year for the player we know as the Sun God, Amon-Ra St. Brown. And for his encore performance, he gets even better.

The Detroit Lions have been all the rage this offseason, and St. Brown will have a massive role in making sure those expectations actually do come true. Only eight players were targeted more (in total) last year than St. Brown, and only nine players averaged more targets per game than St. Brown (9.1), so the volume is very much there.

The offense will continue to run through their WR1, so another big year should be in store for Detroit’s top receiver.

7. A.J. Brown WR4

The fact that one of the league’s best offenses had no major changes made to it after losing in the Super Bowl is impressive – which also means a lot of the same should be in store for A.J. Brown.

While a three-spot fall from his WR4 finish last year may seem like a bad thing, it really speaks more to how good other receivers are in the league. Plus, besides fighting for targets with Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith, the addition of D’Andre Swift likely will have some work funneled that way, which could result in a very-small decline for Brown.

But in no way should that deter you from one of the best WRs in the NFL – he is tied to one of the league’s most explosive offenses, and he is a big-time beneficiary of just how electric Jalen Hurts can be.

6. CeeDee Lamb WR6

The addition of Brandin Cooks should help get CeeDee Lamb even more looks this year, especially if Dak Prescott can cut down on his turnovers. Having finished tied for fourth-most targets in 2022 (156), Lamb should see another high-volume season being Prescott’s top target.

While having Cooks in the fold may take some slot work away from Lamb, having lost Dalton Schultz to the Houston Texans presents a chance for Lamb to soak up more targets – don’t be surprised if Lamb leads the league in targets this year.

5. Stefon Diggs WR5

It’s tough to pick against a receiver like Stefon Diggs who has produced three top-7 finishes during his time in Buffalo. Catching passes from Josh Allen is an added bonus too, and with the only change to the pass-catching core being the addition of a rookie TE, Diggs will again be projected for a high-volume season.

Even amidst a bit of uncertainty involving Diggs and his time in Buffalo this offseason, the top receiver for the Bills is locked in for yet another great season for your fantasy football team. Projecting Diggs for another top-5 finish feels just right, but if the cards align, he has an outside chance to finish as the overall WR1.

4. Tyreek Hill WR3

The second member of the Miami Dolphins WR group on this list is a very familiar face in Tyreek Hill, a name that has been near the top of this list for what feels like the past 10 seasons. Helping split the field with his speed makes him a dangerous threat that could go for 200 yards on a whim.

The Dolphins seem to be relying on a steady passing attack to offset their lack of a RB1 option, which will help keep Hill near the top of the list every week. Getting a full season from Hill, especially as he enters his age-29 season, will be important for him to reach these high expectations.

3. Cooper Kupp WR22

Injuries and a roster that just gave up really made it tough for Cooper Kupp to repeat as the back-to-back WR1 for fantasy football, so a WR22 finish feels disappointing. But the pace that Kupp was on before he went down had him on track to be a top-5 receiver yet again.

Matthew Stafford’s health is such a big part of what makes Kupp successful – if the former Detroit QB stays on the field this year and peppers Kupp with a ton of targets again, then the sky's the limit for Kupp.

Also, Kupp looks to be on track for Week 1 even with his hamstring injury suffered at the beginning of August, so take him without much worry.

2. Ja’Marr Chase WR12

A top-12 finish should be in the cards for Ja’Marr Chase every season he plays in the NFL, but a 12th-overall placement feels way too low for his talent. Lucky for you, it looks as though the Cincinnati Bengals are locked and loaded for some offensive fireworks this season.

Chase always needs to contend with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but the former LSU star is the tried and true top option for Joe Burrow at the end of the day. Chase fell just short of 90 receptions last year, but his 9 TDs should be right around his floor for the 2023 season.

1. Justin Jefferson WR1

It really should not be any surprise who is WR1 on this list – Justin Jefferson has a floor of being a regular WR1, but his ceiling puts him close to Kupp’s 2021 record-breaking season.

Kirk Cousins will be counted on yet again to chuck the ball all over the field (especially with how bad MIN’s defense will be this year), and with rookie Jordan Addison filling Adam Thielen’s role, Jefferson will be mighty busy this season. There are few players across all positions that can impact your fantasy football roster like Jefferson can, so be wary if you decide to pass on him.