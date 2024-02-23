After making his Philadelphia 76ers debut, Kyle Lowry will sit out the team's next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second night of a back-to-back after not playing for a month, the Sixers are easing Lowry back into the swing of things.
Lowry is listed as out on the injury report due to “return to competition reconditioning.” Prior to his 76ers debut, the veteran point guard hadn’t played since January 21 as he and the Charlotte Hornets came to an agreement on a buyout.
During his debut with his hometown team, Jericho Sims accidentally elbowed Lowry in the face as they fought for a rebound. Lowry received stitches and returned to the game, finishing with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds in the 76ers' loss to the New York Knicks. He said after the game that he felt fine, though having some extra time to let that wound heal will be nice to have, too.
The 76ers will also be without Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) against the Cavs. De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response) is listed as probable and is expected to make his return after an 18-game absence. Nico Batum returned from a nine-game absence in the loss to the Knicks but is listed as questionable as he continues to recover from his left hamstring strain.
For the Cavs, who are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Orlando Magic, Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable with an illness while Ty Jerome (right ankle surgery) and Tristan Thompson remain out.