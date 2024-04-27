The New York Knicks will try to take a 3-1 series lead as they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in Game 4 at the Wells Fargo Center. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Knicks-76ers Game 4 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The 76ers defeated the Knicks 125-114 in Game 3 to cut the series deficit. Initially, they trailed 58-55 at halftime, but a major second half sprang them to victory. Joel Embiid exploded for 50 points for eight rebounds while shooting 13 for 19. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey added 25 points while shooting 9 for 21. Kelly Oubre finished with 15 points.
Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 39 points and 13 assists. Also, Josh Hart had 20 points while shooting 8 for 16. Isaiah Hartenstein had 14 points. However, Donte DiVincenzo only had five points while shooting 5 for 7.
The Sixers shot 54.7 percent from the floor, including 48.4 percent from beyond the arc. Conversely, the Knicks shot 48.9 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from the triples. But the Knicks were awful from the charity stripe, hitting just 68.4 percent from the line. On the other side, the Sixers had 33 free-throw attempts and made 84.8 percent of them. The 76ers edged out the board battle 36-32. Also, they blocked eight shots.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-76ers Game 4 Odds
New York Knicks: +5 (-112)
Moneyline: +160
Philadelphia 76ers: -5 (-108)
Moneyline: -190
Over: 208 (-108)
Under: 208 (-112)
How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers Game 4
Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT
TV: ABC
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks did so many things right over the first two games. Yet, everything came crashing down in this one, as they lost the small battles and ultimately collapsed in the third quarter.
Brunson did his part and tried everything in his arsenal to lead the Knicks to win. Currently, he is averaging 28.3 points and 8.7 assists per game. But Brunson is also shooting just 35.4 percent from the floor. Even worse, he is averaging 3.3 turnovers per game, including four in Game 3. Hart has been the second guy on the Knicks. So far, he has averaged 21 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in this series while shooting 45.5 percent from the hardwood but he was -13 in Game 2. Anunoby is contributing, averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. Now, the Knicks hope to get him more involved.
Miles McBridge is averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor. Yet, he has been quiet since exploding for 21 points in Game 1. Hartenstein is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 62.5 percent. Furthermore, he will try and get more involved on the rim, and improve on defense, as he was -24 when on the court. DiVincenzo is averaging 10.7 points per game. Unfortunately, he is shooting only 37 percent from the floor.
The Knicks will cover the spread if they can shoot better and close out on defense. Then, they need to win the board battle and cut down on the turnovers.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers finally got on the board in this series to give themselves a chance to come back in this series. Ultimately, they got a monster production from their best player to lead them.
Embiid is now averaging 37.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor. Now, the big man hopes to continue to dominate the floor to try to even this series. Maxey continues to step up and impress. Currently, he is averaging 31 points and seven assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent in this series.
Kyle Lowry has been solid in this series. So far, he is averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor, including 46.7 percent from the triples. Oubre Jr. is having a decent series. Currently, he comes into Game 4, averaging 9.7 points per game while shooting 50 percent.
Embiid's plus-minus of +16 when he was on the floor showcased how he helped the Sixers turn the game around. Additionally, Lowry was +11. These two were able to swing the momentum and give the Sixers a chance to steal this one. Now, they hope to do it again.
The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid can keep his hot shooting going. Then, they need to block shots and dominate the boards again.
Final Knicks-76ers Game 4 Prediction & Pick
The Knicks had a good first half in Game 3. Yet, they fell apart in Game 4. While the 76ers could definitely take Game 4, the Knicks may do everything in their power to keep it close. Consider the fact that the Knicks won Game 1 by seven and Game 2 by three. That means this series has had some close battles, which likely will be a recurring theme. The Knicks will do everything to keep it close. Consequently, we see this going to the very end, which means it will likely be a game that sees a winner in the final seconds.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Knicks-76ers Game 4 Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: +5 (-112)