One of the downsides of being a professional athlete is enduring the backlash that follows after a bad game. From criticisms to overblown hate messages, a quiet performance could lead to angry reactions among fans. Such was the case for Tobias Harris on Tuesday night. With an injured Joel Embiid sidelined, Harris was one of the players expected to up his numbers for the Philadelphia 76ers. Instead, the opposite happened.
Harris scored just two points as the 76ers experienced a 106-79 blowout at the hands of the New York Knicks. As anticipated, the Philly fandom would not let his performance slide, as seen through various tweets.
Tobias Harris tonight:
26 Minutes
2 Points
1/6 FG
0/2 3PT
3 Rebounds
1 Assist
$40 million salary pic.twitter.com/NGXY0FDxox
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 13, 2024
Time to say hello to the bench. pic.twitter.com/AAi7pdJ6uB
— J🐐 (@SixersJustin) March 13, 2024
Tobias Harris when the Sixers desperately need someone to step up pic.twitter.com/I8OMdh72ET
— Geo (@sixersgeo) March 13, 2024
lord, I cannot STOMACH Tobias Harris anymore. Bring back Korkmaz this is how deep my despair is
— Treb (@treblaw) March 13, 2024
Tobias Harris BROTHER EW!!! pic.twitter.com/GQgnqxKGgm
— NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) March 13, 2024
The forward shot 1-0f-6 (16.7%) from the field and finished with a plus-minus rating of -20.
In Harris' defense, it wasn't only he who had a bad game. The entire team struggled. The 76ers finished the night with a 37.5% team FG percentage, shooting 24.2% from downtown. Kyle Lowry also tallied just two points while Nicolas Batum went scoreless.
However, Harris is one of the team's more versatile offensive players, so plenty of ire was directed toward him. The 31-year-old currently averages 17.2 points per game — the third highest in the roster behind Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Harris also grabs 6.3 boards and dishes out 3.2 assists an outing this season.
Ever since Embiid went down with a knee injury on January 30, it's been a downhill tumble for the 76ers. In the team's last 19 games without their superstar, Philly has only won seven. They now sit in seventh place in the East with a 36-29 record.
The 76ers need answers, and they need it fast. With a month of regular-season games left and the eighth-seed Miami Heat up on their tails, Tobias Harris and Philly need to start winning again.