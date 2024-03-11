Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has made it through the NBA's concussion protocol and will return to action on Tuesday against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Maxey has missed four games with the concussion after his head collided with the leg of Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. He returned to that game after being evaluated and felt good after the 76ers' win but started suffering from symptoms later on, keeping him sidelined. Each update on Maxey from head Nick Nurse was promising, saying that he was making progress and doing well as he went through the protocol. Now, he's ready to play again.
The 76ers lost to the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans in the first three games he missed. They beat the Knicks on Sunday to secure their first win of the season in which Maxey and Joel Embiid did not play. Maxey traveled with the team to New York and watched as big games from Kelly Oubre Jr. and Buddy Hield helped the Sixers come out on top in a very low-scoring game.
Having Tyrese Maxey back will be huge for Philly as it looks to keep up in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture. The 76ers are still hoping Embiid is able to return during the regular season and will need Maxey to lead the way until the reigning MVP makes his return. Embiid, De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington are each rehabbing from an injury and remain out for Philly.