Being a WNBA all-star is not easy. The consistent efforts that all of the fans' favorite players have to put in and countless hours in the gym to improve their game are hard to accomplish. Being in the pinnacle of women's basketball is already great in itself but exceeding expectations is something else. Furthermore, the higher these players raise their ceilings, the more expectations arise. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was the latest player who was blasted. This was after her performance against the Sabrina Ionescu-led New York Liberty.

A'ja Wilson did not produce the numbers that Aces fans normally expected out of her. She took to Twitter after the game against the Liberty such that her frustrations could be let out.

1. I see ppl saying I’m concussed .. lol I’m not 🙏🏽 Doc checked me and said I was good!

2. I doubt I’ll ever shoot 2-14 again I pray I don’t lol

3. I’m so tired of ppl talking crazy on my name when it comes to this MVP talk (I knew this game was gonna bring it out of ppl lol)… https://t.co/TJqABxbOaT — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 6, 2023

“1. I see ppl saying I’m concussed .. lol I’m not. 2. I doubt I’ll ever shoot 2-14 again I pray I don’t lol,” she wrote after a poor shooting that only netted her nine points. The majority of her points also came from the charity stripe.

“3. I’m so tired of ppl talking crazy about my name when it comes to this MVP talk (I knew this game was gonna bring it out of ppl lol) basketball is a GAME ..a game I love and “oNe tHiNg iS fOr cErTaIn” I’m never gonna be perfect at but I’m gonna grow and have fun every time I step foot on that court,” she also added after fans went nuts on their expectations.

Although, the WNBA star still impacted the game despite a huge night from Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. Wilson crashed the boards well and grabbed seven defensive rebounds. Moreover, her three blocks and a steal also prove how much she had been giving to the game.