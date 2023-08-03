The Las Vegas Aces have been head and shoulders above every other team in the WNBA this season. Led by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and powered by an All-Star backcourt in Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum and a breakout wing in Jackie Young, few teams have the firepower to match the Aces attack. Perhaps the only thing that can go wrong for them is injuries. They signed future Hall of Famer Candace Parker in the offseason and unfortunately for them, she underwent surgery for a foot injury and is out indefinitely. To try and fill the void in the lineup, the Aces recently signed Wilson's former South Carolina teammate Alaina Coates to a 7-day hardship contract the team announced.

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Aces General Manager Natalie Williams announced today that the team has signed Alaina Coates to an emergency hardship contract. 📝 https://t.co/XvyRbJOOJg pic.twitter.com/srFo8lQQwp — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 2, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When WNBA teams fall below ten available players, they are allowed to sign additional players to hardship contracts. When players on the injury report return to the lineup, those hardship contracts are then immediately terminated. This is the second time this season that Alaina Coates signed a hardship contract with a team. The first was with the Phoenix Mercury at the end of June.

Coates appeared in only two games for the Mercury this season. She played less than three minutes per game and averaged only 1.0 points per game. She was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. Last season she played for the Indiana Fever. She's also suited up for the Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics. Alaina Coates is a center and will provide frontcourt depth for the Aces for the time being.