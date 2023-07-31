There's the Las Vegas Aces, and then there's the rest of the WNBA. That's how this season has looked so far. The defending champs are in a class of their own and are the overwhelming favorites to repeat as WNBA champions. They are a league-leading 23-2 and they just matched the former Houston Comets record-setting start to a WNBA season. In their most recent win against the Dallas Wings, the Aces trio reached a WNBA milestone only ever done one time before in league history. A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum became only the second trio to have each scored at least 20 points in the same game, five consecutive times as per ESPN.

A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum have each scored 20 points in the same game FIVE times 💰 This is tied for the most by a trio in WNBA history! #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/GQQG68UPx9 — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2023

Against the Wings, A'ja Wilson scored 22 points, Chelsea Gray dropped 27 and Kelsey Plum led the way with 28. The trio accounted for more than half of the Wings 104 points. The trio is the most formidable in the league with Wilson the leading favorite for back-to-back WNBA MVP Awards and Gray and Plum arguably the best backcourt in the league.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season, Wilson has been averaging 20.7 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots with splits of 55.6 percent shooting from the field, 23.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Gray has been averaging 14.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 43.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Plum has been averaging 19.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 50.2 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.