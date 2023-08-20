The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Las Vegas Aces by the score of 78-72 on Saturday, giving the Aces their first home loss since Aug. 1, 2019, according to M.A. Voepel of ESPN. Aces coach Becky Hammon did not pull any punches when discussing the loss, saying that her team let up.

“This was the classic let-up game,” Becky Hammon said, via Voepel. “You exert so much [this past week] and you've already beat this team [three times this season], and we're just gonna show up. And that doesn't work. You've got to go out and earn it every time and we didn't earn it today, flat out. And [the Sparks] are playing well. I don't want to sit here and say, ‘Oh, it's just us being crappy.' They helped us be crappy.”

The Aces were coming off of an 88-75 win over the New York Liberty on Thursday, and they played the Liberty earlier in the week on Tuesday as well for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship. New York took that game 82-63.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is just the Aces' fourth loss on the year, they are 28-4 overall and are three games ahead of the Liberty for the top record in the league.

The win for the Sparks brings them to 13-18. They are on a four-game win streak and are in the last playoff spot as things stand right now, one game ahead of the Chicago Sky.

The Aces remain one of the favorites to win the WNBA championship again, but the loss to the Sparks is a wake up call that lets them know that they can not take their foot off the gas.