Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray made franchise history in the team's 88-75 win over the New York Liberty on Thursday, recording the first triple-double by an Aces player. It's the second triple-double in franchise history but the first since the Aces' first season in 2018.

Gray finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, notching her second career triple-double. She recorded her first as a member of the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019.

WNBA MVP and Aces forward A'ja Wilson praised Gray after her historic performance.

“This is what Chelsea does,” Wilson said, via Danny Webster. “She can do this in her sleep. I just try to make it as easy for her as possible. It's been a blessing to play alongside a point guard like Chelsea.”

The Aces needed a performance like this after a second blowout loss to the Liberty earlier this week in the Commissioner’s Cup Final. The Aces won the first matchup of the season between the two superteams in June, but the Liberty showed their muscle in the next two contests, winning by a combined margin of 47 points.

With the win, the Aces remain undefeated at home in the regular season, with their only loss on their home court coming in Tuesday's in-season tournament final. Las Vegas and New York will square off one more time in the regular season, with the Liberty playing host on Aug. 28.

In a game with a combined seven WNBA All-Stars, Chelsea Gray stood out above the rest and etched her name in Aces history.