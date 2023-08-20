A'ja Wilson is arguably the best player in the WNBA. Her dominance is difficult to deny. Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon was asked about the gameplan as it relates to Wilson during the team's Saturday contest versus the Los Angeles Sparks. Hammon got brutally honest in her answer, via the WNBA.

Question: The emphasis in that 3Q was to get @_ajawilson22 the basketball, did you do it enough? "It's Never Enough" – @BeckyHammon Hammon talks about what it means to have a player like Wilson on the inside and importance of feeding her the rock 📺 @ABC pic.twitter.com/C7cJPOGVF0 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 19, 2023

“It's never enough,” Hammon said about feeding Wilson the ball. “She always needs the ball.”

Aces: A'ja Wilson's tremendous 2023 season

The Aces, despite losing Saturday to the Sparks by a final score of 78-72, are the best team in the WNBA. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference by 10.5 games and hold a fairly narrow lead over the New York Liberty for the best record in the entire league.

The Aces unquestionably feature an all-around talented roster. Wilson, though, is their go-to option on both offense and defense. She was excellent in 2022 and is having an even better 2023 campaign. Wilson is currently averaging over 21 points per game to go along with 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest.

In addition to Wilson and the other talented players on the roster, Hammon deserves credit as well. She formerly coached in the NBA but took over the Aces head coaching job and has not looked back, consistently demonstrating her impressive prowess as a head coach.

What's next for Las Vegas?

Becky Hammon, A'ja Wilson, and the Aces will try to jump back into the win column on Tuesday in a clash with the Atlanta Dream. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.